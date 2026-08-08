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URSP: ProShares Ultra S&P 500 Equal Weight
URSP exchange rate has changed by 1.34% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 51.24 and at a high of 52.26.
Follow ProShares Ultra S&P 500 Equal Weight dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is URSP stock price today?
ProShares Ultra S&P 500 Equal Weight stock is priced at 52.05 today. It trades within 51.24 - 52.26, yesterday's close was 51.36, and trading volume reached 52. The live price chart of URSP shows these updates.
Does ProShares Ultra S&P 500 Equal Weight stock pay dividends?
ProShares Ultra S&P 500 Equal Weight is currently valued at 52.05. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 31.62% and USD. View the chart live to track URSP movements.
How to buy URSP stock?
You can buy ProShares Ultra S&P 500 Equal Weight shares at the current price of 52.05. Orders are usually placed near 52.05 or 52.35, while 52 and 1.42% show market activity. Follow URSP updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into URSP stock?
Investing in ProShares Ultra S&P 500 Equal Weight involves considering the yearly range 36.96 - 52.70 and current price 52.05. Many compare 2.95% and 14.58% before placing orders at 52.05 or 52.35. Explore the URSP price chart live with daily changes.
What are ProShares Ultra S&P 500 Equal Weight stock highest prices?
The highest price of ProShares Ultra S&P 500 Equal Weight in the past year was 52.70. Within 36.96 - 52.70, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 51.36 helps spot resistance levels. Track ProShares Ultra S&P 500 Equal Weight performance using the live chart.
What are ProShares Ultra S&P 500 Equal Weight stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of ProShares Ultra S&P 500 Equal Weight (URSP) over the year was 36.96. Comparing it with the current 52.05 and 36.96 - 52.70 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch URSP moves on the chart live for more details.
When did URSP stock split?
ProShares Ultra S&P 500 Equal Weight has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 51.36, and 31.62% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 51.36
- Open
- 51.32
- Bid
- 52.05
- Ask
- 52.35
- Low
- 51.24
- High
- 52.26
- Volume
- 52
- Daily Change
- 1.34%
- Month Change
- 2.95%
- 6 Months Change
- 14.58%
- Year Change
- 31.62%