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URE: ProShares Ultra Real Estate
URE exchange rate has changed by 0.03% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 70.68 and at a high of 71.74.
Follow ProShares Ultra Real Estate dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
URE News
- Weekly Market Pulse: The Forgotten Asset
- Weekly Market Pulse: The Real Deal
- REITs At New Highs: Early Expansion, Not The End Of The Cycle
- Is Your Portfolio Too Tech-Heavy?
- Renewed Potential For Real Estate Investors In 2026
- 2026 Economic And Market Outlook
- Whale's Tracking - Deepening Rift
- REIT Market Perspectives - December 2025
- REIT Earnings Preview: Here's What We're Watching
- Rally In The Dark
- U.S. Real Estate Sector Report - Fall 2025
- Why U.S. REITs May Shine In A Rate-Cutting Environment
- Echoes Of Earlier Easing
- A Dovish Turn, A Hawkish Shadow
- The State Of REITs: September 2025 Edition
- Cool Enough For Cuts
- NYC Office Market Reality: Why Loan Maturities Matter Now
- Weekly Market Pulse: The Slowdown Continues
- Slacking Into A Rate Cut
- The Calm Before The Cut
- Disinflation Dividend: REIT Earnings Scorecard
Frequently Asked Questions
What is URE stock price today?
ProShares Ultra Real Estate stock is priced at 70.68 today. It trades within 70.68 - 71.74, yesterday's close was 70.66, and trading volume reached 5. The live price chart of URE shows these updates.
Does ProShares Ultra Real Estate stock pay dividends?
ProShares Ultra Real Estate is currently valued at 70.68. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 10.96% and USD. View the chart live to track URE movements.
How to buy URE stock?
You can buy ProShares Ultra Real Estate shares at the current price of 70.68. Orders are usually placed near 70.68 or 70.98, while 5 and -1.48% show market activity. Follow URE updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into URE stock?
Investing in ProShares Ultra Real Estate involves considering the yearly range 57.38 - 75.65 and current price 70.68. Many compare -1.31% and 5.45% before placing orders at 70.68 or 70.98. Explore the URE price chart live with daily changes.
What are ProShares Ultra Real Estate stock highest prices?
The highest price of ProShares Ultra Real Estate in the past year was 75.65. Within 57.38 - 75.65, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 70.66 helps spot resistance levels. Track ProShares Ultra Real Estate performance using the live chart.
What are ProShares Ultra Real Estate stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of ProShares Ultra Real Estate (URE) over the year was 57.38. Comparing it with the current 70.68 and 57.38 - 75.65 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch URE moves on the chart live for more details.
When did URE stock split?
ProShares Ultra Real Estate has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 70.66, and 10.96% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 70.66
- Open
- 71.74
- Bid
- 70.68
- Ask
- 70.98
- Low
- 70.68
- High
- 71.74
- Volume
- 5
- Daily Change
- 0.03%
- Month Change
- -1.31%
- 6 Months Change
- 5.45%
- Year Change
- 10.96%