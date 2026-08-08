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URAA: Direxion Daily Uranium Industry Bull 2X Shares
URAA exchange rate has changed by 7.46% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 24.62 and at a high of 26.01.
Follow Direxion Daily Uranium Industry Bull 2X Shares dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is URAA stock price today?
Direxion Daily Uranium Industry Bull 2X Shares stock is priced at 25.79 today. It trades within 24.62 - 26.01, yesterday's close was 24.00, and trading volume reached 134. The live price chart of URAA shows these updates.
Does Direxion Daily Uranium Industry Bull 2X Shares stock pay dividends?
Direxion Daily Uranium Industry Bull 2X Shares is currently valued at 25.79. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -40.40% and USD. View the chart live to track URAA movements.
How to buy URAA stock?
You can buy Direxion Daily Uranium Industry Bull 2X Shares shares at the current price of 25.79. Orders are usually placed near 25.79 or 26.09, while 134 and 0.94% show market activity. Follow URAA updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into URAA stock?
Investing in Direxion Daily Uranium Industry Bull 2X Shares involves considering the yearly range 18.89 - 50.36 and current price 25.79. Many compare 25.62% and -43.84% before placing orders at 25.79 or 26.09. Explore the URAA price chart live with daily changes.
What are Direxion Daily Uranium Industry Bull 2X Shares stock highest prices?
The highest price of Direxion Daily Uranium Industry Bull 2X Shares in the past year was 50.36. Within 18.89 - 50.36, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 24.00 helps spot resistance levels. Track Direxion Daily Uranium Industry Bull 2X Shares performance using the live chart.
What are Direxion Daily Uranium Industry Bull 2X Shares stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Direxion Daily Uranium Industry Bull 2X Shares (URAA) over the year was 18.89. Comparing it with the current 25.79 and 18.89 - 50.36 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch URAA moves on the chart live for more details.
When did URAA stock split?
Direxion Daily Uranium Industry Bull 2X Shares has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 24.00, and -40.40% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 24.00
- Open
- 25.55
- Bid
- 25.79
- Ask
- 26.09
- Low
- 24.62
- High
- 26.01
- Volume
- 134
- Daily Change
- 7.46%
- Month Change
- 25.62%
- 6 Months Change
- -43.84%
- Year Change
- -40.40%