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UPW: ProShares Ultra Utilities
UPW exchange rate has changed by 1.44% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 21.26 and at a high of 22.14.
Follow ProShares Ultra Utilities dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is UPW stock price today?
ProShares Ultra Utilities stock is priced at 21.91 today. It trades within 21.26 - 22.14, yesterday's close was 21.60, and trading volume reached 31. The live price chart of UPW shows these updates.
Does ProShares Ultra Utilities stock pay dividends?
ProShares Ultra Utilities is currently valued at 21.91. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -73.81% and USD. View the chart live to track UPW movements.
How to buy UPW stock?
You can buy ProShares Ultra Utilities shares at the current price of 21.91. Orders are usually placed near 21.91 or 22.21, while 31 and 2.72% show market activity. Follow UPW updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into UPW stock?
Investing in ProShares Ultra Utilities involves considering the yearly range 20.70 - 103.16 and current price 21.91. Many compare -2.27% and -17.82% before placing orders at 21.91 or 22.21. Explore the UPW price chart live with daily changes.
What are ProShares Ultra Utilities stock highest prices?
The highest price of ProShares Ultra Utilities in the past year was 103.16. Within 20.70 - 103.16, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 21.60 helps spot resistance levels. Track ProShares Ultra Utilities performance using the live chart.
What are ProShares Ultra Utilities stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of ProShares Ultra Utilities (UPW) over the year was 20.70. Comparing it with the current 21.91 and 20.70 - 103.16 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch UPW moves on the chart live for more details.
When did UPW stock split?
ProShares Ultra Utilities has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 21.60, and -73.81% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 21.60
- Open
- 21.33
- Bid
- 21.91
- Ask
- 22.21
- Low
- 21.26
- High
- 22.14
- Volume
- 31
- Daily Change
- 1.44%
- Month Change
- -2.27%
- 6 Months Change
- -17.82%
- Year Change
- -73.81%