- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
UPV: ProShares Ultra FTSE Europe
UPV exchange rate has changed by -1.19% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 98.89 and at a high of 98.89.
Follow ProShares Ultra FTSE Europe dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M30
- H1
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is UPV stock price today?
ProShares Ultra FTSE Europe stock is priced at 98.89 today. It trades within 98.89 - 98.89, yesterday's close was 100.08, and trading volume reached 2. The live price chart of UPV shows these updates.
Does ProShares Ultra FTSE Europe stock pay dividends?
ProShares Ultra FTSE Europe is currently valued at 98.89. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 33.82% and USD. View the chart live to track UPV movements.
How to buy UPV stock?
You can buy ProShares Ultra FTSE Europe shares at the current price of 98.89. Orders are usually placed near 98.89 or 99.19, while 2 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow UPV updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into UPV stock?
Investing in ProShares Ultra FTSE Europe involves considering the yearly range 73.51 - 104.40 and current price 98.89. Many compare -1.94% and -0.16% before placing orders at 98.89 or 99.19. Explore the UPV price chart live with daily changes.
What are ProShares Ultra FTSE Europe stock highest prices?
The highest price of ProShares Ultra FTSE Europe in the past year was 104.40. Within 73.51 - 104.40, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 100.08 helps spot resistance levels. Track ProShares Ultra FTSE Europe performance using the live chart.
What are ProShares Ultra FTSE Europe stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of ProShares Ultra FTSE Europe (UPV) over the year was 73.51. Comparing it with the current 98.89 and 73.51 - 104.40 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch UPV moves on the chart live for more details.
When did UPV stock split?
ProShares Ultra FTSE Europe has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 100.08, and 33.82% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 100.08
- Open
- 98.89
- Bid
- 98.89
- Ask
- 99.19
- Low
- 98.89
- High
- 98.89
- Volume
- 2
- Daily Change
- -1.19%
- Month Change
- -1.94%
- 6 Months Change
- -0.16%
- Year Change
- 33.82%