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UPGR: Xtrackers US Green Infrastructure Select Equity ETF
UPGR exchange rate has changed by 1.41% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 25.08 and at a high of 25.11.
Follow Xtrackers US Green Infrastructure Select Equity ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is UPGR stock price today?
Xtrackers US Green Infrastructure Select Equity ETF stock is priced at 25.11 today. It trades within 25.08 - 25.11, yesterday's close was 24.76, and trading volume reached 3. The live price chart of UPGR shows these updates.
Does Xtrackers US Green Infrastructure Select Equity ETF stock pay dividends?
Xtrackers US Green Infrastructure Select Equity ETF is currently valued at 25.11. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 21.66% and USD. View the chart live to track UPGR movements.
How to buy UPGR stock?
You can buy Xtrackers US Green Infrastructure Select Equity ETF shares at the current price of 25.11. Orders are usually placed near 25.11 or 25.41, while 3 and 0.12% show market activity. Follow UPGR updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into UPGR stock?
Investing in Xtrackers US Green Infrastructure Select Equity ETF involves considering the yearly range 20.63 - 30.04 and current price 25.11. Many compare 1.41% and 1.17% before placing orders at 25.11 or 25.41. Explore the UPGR price chart live with daily changes.
What are Xtrackers US Green Infrastructure Select Equity ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Xtrackers US Green Infrastructure Select Equity ETF in the past year was 30.04. Within 20.63 - 30.04, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 24.76 helps spot resistance levels. Track Xtrackers US Green Infrastructure Select Equity ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Xtrackers US Green Infrastructure Select Equity ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Xtrackers US Green Infrastructure Select Equity ETF (UPGR) over the year was 20.63. Comparing it with the current 25.11 and 20.63 - 30.04 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch UPGR moves on the chart live for more details.
When did UPGR stock split?
Xtrackers US Green Infrastructure Select Equity ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 24.76, and 21.66% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 24.76
- Open
- 25.08
- Bid
- 25.11
- Ask
- 25.41
- Low
- 25.08
- High
- 25.11
- Volume
- 3
- Daily Change
- 1.41%
- Month Change
- 1.41%
- 6 Months Change
- 1.17%
- Year Change
- 21.66%