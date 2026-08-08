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UPAR: Tidal ETF Trust UPAR Ultra Risk Parity ETF
UPAR exchange rate has changed by 0.56% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 16.11 and at a high of 16.11.
Follow Tidal ETF Trust UPAR Ultra Risk Parity ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is UPAR stock price today?
Tidal ETF Trust UPAR Ultra Risk Parity ETF stock is priced at 16.11 today. It trades within 16.11 - 16.11, yesterday's close was 16.02, and trading volume reached 2. The live price chart of UPAR shows these updates.
Does Tidal ETF Trust UPAR Ultra Risk Parity ETF stock pay dividends?
Tidal ETF Trust UPAR Ultra Risk Parity ETF is currently valued at 16.11. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -5.73% and USD. View the chart live to track UPAR movements.
How to buy UPAR stock?
You can buy Tidal ETF Trust UPAR Ultra Risk Parity ETF shares at the current price of 16.11. Orders are usually placed near 16.11 or 16.41, while 2 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow UPAR updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into UPAR stock?
Investing in Tidal ETF Trust UPAR Ultra Risk Parity ETF involves considering the yearly range 15.49 - 17.59 and current price 16.11. Many compare 2.35% and -8.07% before placing orders at 16.11 or 16.41. Explore the UPAR price chart live with daily changes.
What are Tidal ETF Trust UPAR Ultra Risk Parity ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Tidal ETF Trust UPAR Ultra Risk Parity ETF in the past year was 17.59. Within 15.49 - 17.59, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 16.02 helps spot resistance levels. Track Tidal ETF Trust UPAR Ultra Risk Parity ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Tidal ETF Trust UPAR Ultra Risk Parity ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Tidal ETF Trust UPAR Ultra Risk Parity ETF (UPAR) over the year was 15.49. Comparing it with the current 16.11 and 15.49 - 17.59 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch UPAR moves on the chart live for more details.
When did UPAR stock split?
Tidal ETF Trust UPAR Ultra Risk Parity ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 16.02, and -5.73% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 16.02
- Open
- 16.11
- Bid
- 16.11
- Ask
- 16.41
- Low
- 16.11
- High
- 16.11
- Volume
- 2
- Daily Change
- 0.56%
- Month Change
- 2.35%
- 6 Months Change
- -8.07%
- Year Change
- -5.73%