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UNX: Tradr 2X Long U Daily ETF
UNX exchange rate has changed by 5.59% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 94.50 and at a high of 101.56.
Follow Tradr 2X Long U Daily ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is UNX stock price today?
Tradr 2X Long U Daily ETF stock is priced at 95.01 today. It trades within 94.50 - 101.56, yesterday's close was 89.98, and trading volume reached 49. The live price chart of UNX shows these updates.
Does Tradr 2X Long U Daily ETF stock pay dividends?
Tradr 2X Long U Daily ETF is currently valued at 95.01. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 280.95% and USD. View the chart live to track UNX movements.
How to buy UNX stock?
You can buy Tradr 2X Long U Daily ETF shares at the current price of 95.01. Orders are usually placed near 95.01 or 95.31, while 49 and -6.16% show market activity. Follow UNX updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into UNX stock?
Investing in Tradr 2X Long U Daily ETF involves considering the yearly range 1.87 - 101.56 and current price 95.01. Many compare 48.34% and 4445.28% before placing orders at 95.01 or 95.31. Explore the UNX price chart live with daily changes.
What are Tradr 2X Long U Daily ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Tradr 2X Long U Daily ETF in the past year was 101.56. Within 1.87 - 101.56, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 89.98 helps spot resistance levels. Track Tradr 2X Long U Daily ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Tradr 2X Long U Daily ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Tradr 2X Long U Daily ETF (UNX) over the year was 1.87. Comparing it with the current 95.01 and 1.87 - 101.56 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch UNX moves on the chart live for more details.
When did UNX stock split?
Tradr 2X Long U Daily ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 89.98, and 280.95% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 89.98
- Open
- 101.25
- Bid
- 95.01
- Ask
- 95.31
- Low
- 94.50
- High
- 101.56
- Volume
- 49
- Daily Change
- 5.59%
- Month Change
- 48.34%
- 6 Months Change
- 4445.28%
- Year Change
- 280.95%