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UNHG: Leverage Shares 2X Long UNH Daily ETF
UNHG exchange rate has changed by 1.28% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 20.75 and at a high of 21.79.
Follow Leverage Shares 2X Long UNH Daily ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is UNHG stock price today?
Leverage Shares 2X Long UNH Daily ETF stock is priced at 21.40 today. It trades within 20.75 - 21.79, yesterday's close was 21.13, and trading volume reached 1249. The live price chart of UNHG shows these updates.
Does Leverage Shares 2X Long UNH Daily ETF stock pay dividends?
Leverage Shares 2X Long UNH Daily ETF is currently valued at 21.40. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 25.66% and USD. View the chart live to track UNHG movements.
How to buy UNHG stock?
You can buy Leverage Shares 2X Long UNH Daily ETF shares at the current price of 21.40. Orders are usually placed near 21.40 or 21.70, while 1249 and 2.54% show market activity. Follow UNHG updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into UNHG stock?
Investing in Leverage Shares 2X Long UNH Daily ETF involves considering the yearly range 9.14 - 27.51 and current price 21.40. Many compare -5.23% and 85.28% before placing orders at 21.40 or 21.70. Explore the UNHG price chart live with daily changes.
What are Leverage Shares 2X Long UNH Daily ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Leverage Shares 2X Long UNH Daily ETF in the past year was 27.51. Within 9.14 - 27.51, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 21.13 helps spot resistance levels. Track Leverage Shares 2X Long UNH Daily ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Leverage Shares 2X Long UNH Daily ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Leverage Shares 2X Long UNH Daily ETF (UNHG) over the year was 9.14. Comparing it with the current 21.40 and 9.14 - 27.51 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch UNHG moves on the chart live for more details.
When did UNHG stock split?
Leverage Shares 2X Long UNH Daily ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 21.13, and 25.66% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 21.13
- Open
- 20.87
- Bid
- 21.40
- Ask
- 21.70
- Low
- 20.75
- High
- 21.79
- Volume
- 1.249 K
- Daily Change
- 1.28%
- Month Change
- -5.23%
- 6 Months Change
- 85.28%
- Year Change
- 25.66%