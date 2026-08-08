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UMMA: Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF
UMMA exchange rate has changed by 0.95% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 36.83 and at a high of 37.27.
Follow Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is UMMA stock price today?
Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF stock is priced at 37.00 today. It trades within 36.83 - 37.27, yesterday's close was 36.65, and trading volume reached 73. The live price chart of UMMA shows these updates.
Does Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF stock pay dividends?
Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF is currently valued at 37.00. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 42.53% and USD. View the chart live to track UMMA movements.
How to buy UMMA stock?
You can buy Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF shares at the current price of 37.00. Orders are usually placed near 37.00 or 37.30, while 73 and -0.59% show market activity. Follow UMMA updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into UMMA stock?
Investing in Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF involves considering the yearly range 25.82 - 41.53 and current price 37.00. Many compare 2.95% and 9.82% before placing orders at 37.00 or 37.30. Explore the UMMA price chart live with daily changes.
What are Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF in the past year was 41.53. Within 25.82 - 41.53, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 36.65 helps spot resistance levels. Track Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF (UMMA) over the year was 25.82. Comparing it with the current 37.00 and 25.82 - 41.53 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch UMMA moves on the chart live for more details.
When did UMMA stock split?
Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 36.65, and 42.53% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 36.65
- Open
- 37.22
- Bid
- 37.00
- Ask
- 37.30
- Low
- 36.83
- High
- 37.27
- Volume
- 73
- Daily Change
- 0.95%
- Month Change
- 2.95%
- 6 Months Change
- 9.82%
- Year Change
- 42.53%