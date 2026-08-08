- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
UMDD: UltraPro MidCap400
UMDD exchange rate has changed by 4.06% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 38.18 and at a high of 38.18.
Follow UltraPro MidCap400 dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is UMDD stock price today?
UltraPro MidCap400 stock is priced at 38.18 today. It trades within 38.18 - 38.18, yesterday's close was 36.69, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of UMDD shows these updates.
Does UltraPro MidCap400 stock pay dividends?
UltraPro MidCap400 is currently valued at 38.18. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 55.01% and USD. View the chart live to track UMDD movements.
How to buy UMDD stock?
You can buy UltraPro MidCap400 shares at the current price of 38.18. Orders are usually placed near 38.18 or 38.48, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow UMDD updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into UMDD stock?
Investing in UltraPro MidCap400 involves considering the yearly range 21.52 - 38.18 and current price 38.18. Many compare 7.25% and 24.00% before placing orders at 38.18 or 38.48. Explore the UMDD price chart live with daily changes.
What are UltraPro MidCap400 stock highest prices?
The highest price of UltraPro MidCap400 in the past year was 38.18. Within 21.52 - 38.18, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 36.69 helps spot resistance levels. Track UltraPro MidCap400 performance using the live chart.
What are UltraPro MidCap400 stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of UltraPro MidCap400 (UMDD) over the year was 21.52. Comparing it with the current 38.18 and 21.52 - 38.18 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch UMDD moves on the chart live for more details.
When did UMDD stock split?
UltraPro MidCap400 has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 36.69, and 55.01% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 36.69
- Open
- 38.18
- Bid
- 38.18
- Ask
- 38.48
- Low
- 38.18
- High
- 38.18
- Volume
- 1
- Daily Change
- 4.06%
- Month Change
- 7.25%
- 6 Months Change
- 24.00%
- Year Change
- 55.01%