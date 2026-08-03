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UMAY: Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - May
UMAY exchange rate has changed by 0.18% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 38.61 and at a high of 38.67.
Follow Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - May dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
UMAY News
- Global Outlook Marred By Further Slide In Emerging Market Business Confidence
- U.S. Government Borrows $800B In 3 Months
- Weekly Commentary: Bessent's Gambit
- Household Survey Shows 1.8M Jobs Lost In 2026 So Far
- The Big Four Recession Indicators: Employment
- Employment Report: 23K Jobs Shed In July, Worse Than Expected
- Caution Ahead: Average 3-Month Jobs Prints At Just 20,000 And The JPY Needed A Bailout
- July Jobs Report: Payrolls Turn Negative As The Labor Force Keeps Shrinking (SPX)
- Surprise U.S. Job Weakness Casts Serious Doubt On Fed Rate Hikes
- Why The Weak July Jobs Report Gives Bulls A New Reason To Cheer
- Credit Says The Capital Goods Recession Story Doesn’t Hold Up
- August Perspective
- Underlying Inflation Gauges: Trimming Noise Or Trimming Signal?
- U.S. Service Sector Remains Robust, But Hiring Weakness Persists
- Manufacturing Growth Returns To ASEAN Region As U.S. Factories Report Slowdown
- The AI Selloff Is Missing The Bigger Story
- Median Household Income In June 2026
- Market Brief: Has The AI Washout Already Done Its Work?
- Warsh Wants The Federal Reserve To Rethink The Rules
- AI Investment Boosted U.S. Q2 Growth - But The Import Offset Runs Far Wider Than AI
- Cumberland's Monday Memo
- Dead Cat Bounce > Last Chance - Weekly Blog # 952
- Is The Angst Over AI Spending And Fed Inaction Warranted?
- The Market's Next Move Depends On More Than Earnings
Frequently Asked Questions
What is UMAY stock price today?
Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - May stock is priced at 38.66 today. It trades within 38.61 - 38.67, yesterday's close was 38.59, and trading volume reached 8. The live price chart of UMAY shows these updates.
Does Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - May stock pay dividends?
Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - May is currently valued at 38.66. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 9.02% and USD. View the chart live to track UMAY movements.
How to buy UMAY stock?
You can buy Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - May shares at the current price of 38.66. Orders are usually placed near 38.66 or 38.96, while 8 and 0.13% show market activity. Follow UMAY updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into UMAY stock?
Investing in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - May involves considering the yearly range 35.17 - 38.67 and current price 38.66. Many compare 0.94% and 4.68% before placing orders at 38.66 or 38.96. Explore the UMAY price chart live with daily changes.
What are Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - May stock highest prices?
The highest price of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - May in the past year was 38.67. Within 35.17 - 38.67, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 38.59 helps spot resistance levels. Track Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - May performance using the live chart.
What are Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - May stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - May (UMAY) over the year was 35.17. Comparing it with the current 38.66 and 35.17 - 38.67 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch UMAY moves on the chart live for more details.
When did UMAY stock split?
Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - May has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 38.59, and 9.02% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 38.59
- Open
- 38.61
- Bid
- 38.66
- Ask
- 38.96
- Low
- 38.61
- High
- 38.67
- Volume
- 8
- Daily Change
- 0.18%
- Month Change
- 0.94%
- 6 Months Change
- 4.68%
- Year Change
- 9.02%