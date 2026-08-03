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UMAY: Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - May

38.66 USD 0.07 (0.18%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

UMAY exchange rate has changed by 0.18% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 38.61 and at a high of 38.67.

Follow Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - May dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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UMAY News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is UMAY stock price today?

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - May stock is priced at 38.66 today. It trades within 38.61 - 38.67, yesterday's close was 38.59, and trading volume reached 8. The live price chart of UMAY shows these updates.

Does Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - May stock pay dividends?

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - May is currently valued at 38.66. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 9.02% and USD. View the chart live to track UMAY movements.

How to buy UMAY stock?

You can buy Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - May shares at the current price of 38.66. Orders are usually placed near 38.66 or 38.96, while 8 and 0.13% show market activity. Follow UMAY updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into UMAY stock?

Investing in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - May involves considering the yearly range 35.17 - 38.67 and current price 38.66. Many compare 0.94% and 4.68% before placing orders at 38.66 or 38.96. Explore the UMAY price chart live with daily changes.

What are Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - May stock highest prices?

The highest price of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - May in the past year was 38.67. Within 35.17 - 38.67, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 38.59 helps spot resistance levels. Track Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - May performance using the live chart.

What are Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - May stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - May (UMAY) over the year was 35.17. Comparing it with the current 38.66 and 35.17 - 38.67 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch UMAY moves on the chart live for more details.

When did UMAY stock split?

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - May has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 38.59, and 9.02% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
38.61 38.67
Year Range
35.17 38.67
Previous Close
38.59
Open
38.61
Bid
38.66
Ask
38.96
Low
38.61
High
38.67
Volume
8
Daily Change
0.18%
Month Change
0.94%
6 Months Change
4.68%
Year Change
9.02%
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