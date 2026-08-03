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UMAR: Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - March

42.88 USD 0.01 (0.02%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

UMAR exchange rate has changed by 0.02% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 42.84 and at a high of 42.98.

Follow Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - March dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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UMAR News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is UMAR stock price today?

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - March stock is priced at 42.88 today. It trades within 42.84 - 42.98, yesterday's close was 42.87, and trading volume reached 26. The live price chart of UMAR shows these updates.

Does Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - March stock pay dividends?

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - March is currently valued at 42.88. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 11.87% and USD. View the chart live to track UMAR movements.

How to buy UMAR stock?

You can buy Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - March shares at the current price of 42.88. Orders are usually placed near 42.88 or 43.18, while 26 and -0.02% show market activity. Follow UMAR updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into UMAR stock?

Investing in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - March involves considering the yearly range 38.22 - 42.98 and current price 42.88. Many compare 0.47% and 6.01% before placing orders at 42.88 or 43.18. Explore the UMAR price chart live with daily changes.

What are Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - March stock highest prices?

The highest price of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - March in the past year was 42.98. Within 38.22 - 42.98, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 42.87 helps spot resistance levels. Track Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - March performance using the live chart.

What are Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - March stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - March (UMAR) over the year was 38.22. Comparing it with the current 42.88 and 38.22 - 42.98 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch UMAR moves on the chart live for more details.

When did UMAR stock split?

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - March has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 42.87, and 11.87% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
42.84 42.98
Year Range
38.22 42.98
Previous Close
42.87
Open
42.89
Bid
42.88
Ask
43.18
Low
42.84
High
42.98
Volume
26
Daily Change
0.02%
Month Change
0.47%
6 Months Change
6.01%
Year Change
11.87%
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