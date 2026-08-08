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ULTI: REX ETF Trust - REX IncomeMax Option Strategy ETF
ULTI exchange rate has changed by 0.13% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 7.52 and at a high of 7.71.
Follow REX ETF Trust - REX IncomeMax Option Strategy ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
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- M30
- H1
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- D1
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- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is ULTI stock price today?
REX ETF Trust - REX IncomeMax Option Strategy ETF stock is priced at 7.57 today. It trades within 7.52 - 7.71, yesterday's close was 7.56, and trading volume reached 81. The live price chart of ULTI shows these updates.
Does REX ETF Trust - REX IncomeMax Option Strategy ETF stock pay dividends?
REX ETF Trust - REX IncomeMax Option Strategy ETF is currently valued at 7.57. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -70.87% and USD. View the chart live to track ULTI movements.
How to buy ULTI stock?
You can buy REX ETF Trust - REX IncomeMax Option Strategy ETF shares at the current price of 7.57. Orders are usually placed near 7.57 or 7.87, while 81 and -0.79% show market activity. Follow ULTI updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into ULTI stock?
Investing in REX ETF Trust - REX IncomeMax Option Strategy ETF involves considering the yearly range 6.94 - 26.50 and current price 7.57. Many compare 3.42% and -37.54% before placing orders at 7.57 or 7.87. Explore the ULTI price chart live with daily changes.
What are REX ETF Trust - REX IncomeMax Option Strategy ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of REX ETF Trust - REX IncomeMax Option Strategy ETF in the past year was 26.50. Within 6.94 - 26.50, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 7.56 helps spot resistance levels. Track REX ETF Trust - REX IncomeMax Option Strategy ETF performance using the live chart.
What are REX ETF Trust - REX IncomeMax Option Strategy ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of REX ETF Trust - REX IncomeMax Option Strategy ETF (ULTI) over the year was 6.94. Comparing it with the current 7.57 and 6.94 - 26.50 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch ULTI moves on the chart live for more details.
When did ULTI stock split?
REX ETF Trust - REX IncomeMax Option Strategy ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 7.56, and -70.87% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 7.56
- Open
- 7.63
- Bid
- 7.57
- Ask
- 7.87
- Low
- 7.52
- High
- 7.71
- Volume
- 81
- Daily Change
- 0.13%
- Month Change
- 3.42%
- 6 Months Change
- -37.54%
- Year Change
- -70.87%