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ULST: SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF
ULST exchange rate has changed by 0.07% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 40.32 and at a high of 40.34.
Follow SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ULST News
- Equity Outlook Q3 2026: Broadening Earnings Growth Meets Elevated Volatility
- Japan Bonds Tell Global Repricing Story
- U.S. Money Markets: Circumstances Augur For Terming Out
- Record U.S. Stocks: Disconnect Or Not?
- Persistent Inflation Constrains Policy
- How Does Debt Move Through The Global Financial System?
- Income Investing In 2026: Balancing Bonds, Small Caps, And MLPs
- Rates Spark: The Drama Is In The Plumbing
- Rates Spark: Fed And ECB In A Good Place
- Duration In Motion: Dynamic Strategies For Today’s Market
- Fixed-Income Outlook: 6 Strategies For Harvest Time
- U.S. Money Markets: Stability In Bank Reserves, But Changes Are Coming
Frequently Asked Questions
What is ULST stock price today?
SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF stock is priced at 40.32 today. It trades within 40.32 - 40.34, yesterday's close was 40.29, and trading volume reached 70. The live price chart of ULST shows these updates.
Does SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF stock pay dividends?
SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF is currently valued at 40.32. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -0.64% and USD. View the chart live to track ULST movements.
How to buy ULST stock?
You can buy SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF shares at the current price of 40.32. Orders are usually placed near 40.32 or 40.62, while 70 and -0.02% show market activity. Follow ULST updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into ULST stock?
Investing in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 40.20 - 40.64 and current price 40.32. Many compare 0.10% and -0.44% before placing orders at 40.32 or 40.62. Explore the ULST price chart live with daily changes.
What are SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the past year was 40.64. Within 40.20 - 40.64, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 40.29 helps spot resistance levels. Track SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF performance using the live chart.
What are SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST) over the year was 40.20. Comparing it with the current 40.32 and 40.20 - 40.64 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch ULST moves on the chart live for more details.
When did ULST stock split?
SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 40.29, and -0.64% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 40.29
- Open
- 40.33
- Bid
- 40.32
- Ask
- 40.62
- Low
- 40.32
- High
- 40.34
- Volume
- 70
- Daily Change
- 0.07%
- Month Change
- 0.10%
- 6 Months Change
- -0.44%
- Year Change
- -0.64%