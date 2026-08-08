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UJUN: Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - June
UJUN exchange rate has changed by 0.15% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 39.22 and at a high of 39.27.
Follow Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - June dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is UJUN stock price today?
Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - June stock is priced at 39.24 today. It trades within 39.22 - 39.27, yesterday's close was 39.18, and trading volume reached 15. The live price chart of UJUN shows these updates.
Does Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - June stock pay dividends?
Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - June is currently valued at 39.24. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 8.55% and USD. View the chart live to track UJUN movements.
How to buy UJUN stock?
You can buy Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - June shares at the current price of 39.24. Orders are usually placed near 39.24 or 39.54, while 15 and 0.05% show market activity. Follow UJUN updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into UJUN stock?
Investing in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - June involves considering the yearly range 36.15 - 42.36 and current price 39.24. Many compare 1.29% and 4.22% before placing orders at 39.24 or 39.54. Explore the UJUN price chart live with daily changes.
What are Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - June stock highest prices?
The highest price of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - June in the past year was 42.36. Within 36.15 - 42.36, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 39.18 helps spot resistance levels. Track Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - June performance using the live chart.
What are Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - June stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - June (UJUN) over the year was 36.15. Comparing it with the current 39.24 and 36.15 - 42.36 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch UJUN moves on the chart live for more details.
When did UJUN stock split?
Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - June has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 39.18, and 8.55% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 39.18
- Open
- 39.22
- Bid
- 39.24
- Ask
- 39.54
- Low
- 39.22
- High
- 39.27
- Volume
- 15
- Daily Change
- 0.15%
- Month Change
- 1.29%
- 6 Months Change
- 4.22%
- Year Change
- 8.55%