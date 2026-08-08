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UJB: ProShares Ultra High Yield ETF
UJB exchange rate has changed by -0.19% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 78.57 and at a high of 78.73.
Follow ProShares Ultra High Yield ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is UJB stock price today?
ProShares Ultra High Yield ETF stock is priced at 78.62 today. It trades within 78.57 - 78.73, yesterday's close was 78.77, and trading volume reached 3. The live price chart of UJB shows these updates.
Does ProShares Ultra High Yield ETF stock pay dividends?
ProShares Ultra High Yield ETF is currently valued at 78.62. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 1.37% and USD. View the chart live to track UJB movements.
How to buy UJB stock?
You can buy ProShares Ultra High Yield ETF shares at the current price of 78.62. Orders are usually placed near 78.62 or 78.92, while 3 and 0.06% show market activity. Follow UJB updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into UJB stock?
Investing in ProShares Ultra High Yield ETF involves considering the yearly range 74.75 - 80.09 and current price 78.62. Many compare 0.45% and -0.56% before placing orders at 78.62 or 78.92. Explore the UJB price chart live with daily changes.
What are ProShares Ultra High Yield ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of ProShares Ultra High Yield ETF in the past year was 80.09. Within 74.75 - 80.09, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 78.77 helps spot resistance levels. Track ProShares Ultra High Yield ETF performance using the live chart.
What are ProShares Ultra High Yield ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of ProShares Ultra High Yield ETF (UJB) over the year was 74.75. Comparing it with the current 78.62 and 74.75 - 80.09 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch UJB moves on the chart live for more details.
When did UJB stock split?
ProShares Ultra High Yield ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 78.77, and 1.37% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 78.77
- Open
- 78.57
- Bid
- 78.62
- Ask
- 78.92
- Low
- 78.57
- High
- 78.73
- Volume
- 3
- Daily Change
- -0.19%
- Month Change
- 0.45%
- 6 Months Change
- -0.56%
- Year Change
- 1.37%