QuotesSections
Currencies / UJAN
Back to US Stock Market

UJAN: Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - January

46.08 USD 0.08 (0.17%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

UJAN exchange rate has changed by 0.17% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 46.04 and at a high of 46.12.

Follow Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - January dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

UJAN News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is UJAN stock price today?

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - January stock is priced at 46.08 today. It trades within 46.04 - 46.12, yesterday's close was 46.00, and trading volume reached 64. The live price chart of UJAN shows these updates.

Does Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - January stock pay dividends?

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - January is currently valued at 46.08. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 11.47% and USD. View the chart live to track UJAN movements.

How to buy UJAN stock?

You can buy Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - January shares at the current price of 46.08. Orders are usually placed near 46.08 or 46.38, while 64 and -0.02% show market activity. Follow UJAN updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into UJAN stock?

Investing in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - January involves considering the yearly range 41.22 - 46.12 and current price 46.08. Many compare 0.74% and 5.96% before placing orders at 46.08 or 46.38. Explore the UJAN price chart live with daily changes.

What are Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - January stock highest prices?

The highest price of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - January in the past year was 46.12. Within 41.22 - 46.12, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 46.00 helps spot resistance levels. Track Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - January performance using the live chart.

What are Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - January stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - January (UJAN) over the year was 41.22. Comparing it with the current 46.08 and 41.22 - 46.12 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch UJAN moves on the chart live for more details.

When did UJAN stock split?

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - January has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 46.00, and 11.47% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
46.04 46.12
Year Range
41.22 46.12
Previous Close
46.00
Open
46.09
Bid
46.08
Ask
46.38
Low
46.04
High
46.12
Volume
64
Daily Change
0.17%
Month Change
0.74%
6 Months Change
5.96%
Year Change
11.47%
08 August, Saturday
16:45
USD
Fed Governor Bowman Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev