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UJAN: Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - January
UJAN exchange rate has changed by 0.17% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 46.04 and at a high of 46.12.
Follow Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - January dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
UJAN News
- Global Outlook Marred By Further Slide In Emerging Market Business Confidence
- U.S. Government Borrows $800B In 3 Months
- Weekly Commentary: Bessent's Gambit
- Household Survey Shows 1.8M Jobs Lost In 2026 So Far
- The Big Four Recession Indicators: Employment
- Employment Report: 23K Jobs Shed In July, Worse Than Expected
- Caution Ahead: Average 3-Month Jobs Prints At Just 20,000 And The JPY Needed A Bailout
- July Jobs Report: Payrolls Turn Negative As The Labor Force Keeps Shrinking (SPX)
- Surprise U.S. Job Weakness Casts Serious Doubt On Fed Rate Hikes
- Why The Weak July Jobs Report Gives Bulls A New Reason To Cheer
- Credit Says The Capital Goods Recession Story Doesn’t Hold Up
- August Perspective
- Underlying Inflation Gauges: Trimming Noise Or Trimming Signal?
- U.S. Service Sector Remains Robust, But Hiring Weakness Persists
- Manufacturing Growth Returns To ASEAN Region As U.S. Factories Report Slowdown
- The AI Selloff Is Missing The Bigger Story
- Median Household Income In June 2026
- Market Brief: Has The AI Washout Already Done Its Work?
- Warsh Wants The Federal Reserve To Rethink The Rules
- AI Investment Boosted U.S. Q2 Growth - But The Import Offset Runs Far Wider Than AI
- Cumberland's Monday Memo
- Dead Cat Bounce > Last Chance - Weekly Blog # 952
- Is The Angst Over AI Spending And Fed Inaction Warranted?
- The Market's Next Move Depends On More Than Earnings
Frequently Asked Questions
What is UJAN stock price today?
Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - January stock is priced at 46.08 today. It trades within 46.04 - 46.12, yesterday's close was 46.00, and trading volume reached 64. The live price chart of UJAN shows these updates.
Does Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - January stock pay dividends?
Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - January is currently valued at 46.08. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 11.47% and USD. View the chart live to track UJAN movements.
How to buy UJAN stock?
You can buy Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - January shares at the current price of 46.08. Orders are usually placed near 46.08 or 46.38, while 64 and -0.02% show market activity. Follow UJAN updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into UJAN stock?
Investing in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - January involves considering the yearly range 41.22 - 46.12 and current price 46.08. Many compare 0.74% and 5.96% before placing orders at 46.08 or 46.38. Explore the UJAN price chart live with daily changes.
What are Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - January stock highest prices?
The highest price of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - January in the past year was 46.12. Within 41.22 - 46.12, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 46.00 helps spot resistance levels. Track Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - January performance using the live chart.
What are Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - January stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - January (UJAN) over the year was 41.22. Comparing it with the current 46.08 and 41.22 - 46.12 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch UJAN moves on the chart live for more details.
When did UJAN stock split?
Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - January has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 46.00, and 11.47% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 46.00
- Open
- 46.09
- Bid
- 46.08
- Ask
- 46.38
- Low
- 46.04
- High
- 46.12
- Volume
- 64
- Daily Change
- 0.17%
- Month Change
- 0.74%
- 6 Months Change
- 5.96%
- Year Change
- 11.47%