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UGE: ProShares Ultra Consumer Staples
UGE exchange rate has changed by 0.16% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 19.05 and at a high of 19.41.
Follow ProShares Ultra Consumer Staples dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is UGE stock price today?
ProShares Ultra Consumer Staples stock is priced at 19.35 today. It trades within 19.05 - 19.41, yesterday's close was 19.32, and trading volume reached 20. The live price chart of UGE shows these updates.
Does ProShares Ultra Consumer Staples stock pay dividends?
ProShares Ultra Consumer Staples is currently valued at 19.35. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 5.16% and USD. View the chart live to track UGE movements.
How to buy UGE stock?
You can buy ProShares Ultra Consumer Staples shares at the current price of 19.35. Orders are usually placed near 19.35 or 19.65, while 20 and 1.57% show market activity. Follow UGE updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into UGE stock?
Investing in ProShares Ultra Consumer Staples involves considering the yearly range 15.77 - 22.26 and current price 19.35. Many compare -3.06% and -11.68% before placing orders at 19.35 or 19.65. Explore the UGE price chart live with daily changes.
What are ProShares Ultra Consumer Staples stock highest prices?
The highest price of ProShares Ultra Consumer Staples in the past year was 22.26. Within 15.77 - 22.26, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 19.32 helps spot resistance levels. Track ProShares Ultra Consumer Staples performance using the live chart.
What are ProShares Ultra Consumer Staples stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of ProShares Ultra Consumer Staples (UGE) over the year was 15.77. Comparing it with the current 19.35 and 15.77 - 22.26 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch UGE moves on the chart live for more details.
When did UGE stock split?
ProShares Ultra Consumer Staples has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 19.32, and 5.16% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 19.32
- Open
- 19.05
- Bid
- 19.35
- Ask
- 19.65
- Low
- 19.05
- High
- 19.41
- Volume
- 20
- Daily Change
- 0.16%
- Month Change
- -3.06%
- 6 Months Change
- -11.68%
- Year Change
- 5.16%