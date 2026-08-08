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UFEB: Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - February
UFEB exchange rate has changed by 0.23% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 39.23 and at a high of 39.32.
Follow Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - February dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is UFEB stock price today?
Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - February stock is priced at 39.31 today. It trades within 39.23 - 39.32, yesterday's close was 39.22, and trading volume reached 23. The live price chart of UFEB shows these updates.
Does Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - February stock pay dividends?
Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - February is currently valued at 39.31. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 12.47% and USD. View the chart live to track UFEB movements.
How to buy UFEB stock?
You can buy Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - February shares at the current price of 39.31. Orders are usually placed near 39.31 or 39.61, while 23 and 0.18% show market activity. Follow UFEB updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into UFEB stock?
Investing in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - February involves considering the yearly range 34.92 - 39.33 and current price 39.31. Many compare 0.87% and 6.13% before placing orders at 39.31 or 39.61. Explore the UFEB price chart live with daily changes.
What are Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - February stock highest prices?
The highest price of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - February in the past year was 39.33. Within 34.92 - 39.33, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 39.22 helps spot resistance levels. Track Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - February performance using the live chart.
What are Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - February stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - February (UFEB) over the year was 34.92. Comparing it with the current 39.31 and 34.92 - 39.33 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch UFEB moves on the chart live for more details.
When did UFEB stock split?
Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - February has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 39.22, and 12.47% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 39.22
- Open
- 39.24
- Bid
- 39.31
- Ask
- 39.61
- Low
- 39.23
- High
- 39.32
- Volume
- 23
- Daily Change
- 0.23%
- Month Change
- 0.87%
- 6 Months Change
- 6.13%
- Year Change
- 12.47%