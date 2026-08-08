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UEVM: VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF
UEVM exchange rate has changed by -0.05% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 60.26 and at a high of 60.37.
Follow VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is UEVM stock price today?
VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF stock is priced at 60.26 today. It trades within 60.26 - 60.37, yesterday's close was 60.29, and trading volume reached 4. The live price chart of UEVM shows these updates.
Does VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF stock pay dividends?
VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF is currently valued at 60.26. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -0.17% and USD. View the chart live to track UEVM movements.
How to buy UEVM stock?
You can buy VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF shares at the current price of 60.26. Orders are usually placed near 60.26 or 60.56, while 4 and -0.18% show market activity. Follow UEVM updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into UEVM stock?
Investing in VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF involves considering the yearly range 55.77 - 61.75 and current price 60.26. Many compare -0.20% and 1.12% before placing orders at 60.26 or 60.56. Explore the UEVM price chart live with daily changes.
What are VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF in the past year was 61.75. Within 55.77 - 61.75, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 60.29 helps spot resistance levels. Track VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF performance using the live chart.
What are VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF (UEVM) over the year was 55.77. Comparing it with the current 60.26 and 55.77 - 61.75 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch UEVM moves on the chart live for more details.
When did UEVM stock split?
VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 60.29, and -0.17% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 60.29
- Open
- 60.37
- Bid
- 60.26
- Ask
- 60.56
- Low
- 60.26
- High
- 60.37
- Volume
- 4
- Daily Change
- -0.05%
- Month Change
- -0.20%
- 6 Months Change
- 1.12%
- Year Change
- -0.17%