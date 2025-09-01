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UDOW: ProShares UltraPro Dow30

76.12 USD 0.51 (0.67%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

UDOW exchange rate has changed by 0.67% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 75.18 and at a high of 76.37.

Follow ProShares UltraPro Dow30 dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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UDOW News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is UDOW stock price today?

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 stock is priced at 76.12 today. It trades within 75.18 - 76.37, yesterday's close was 75.61, and trading volume reached 2212. The live price chart of UDOW shows these updates.

Does ProShares UltraPro Dow30 stock pay dividends?

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 is currently valued at 76.12. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -23.60% and USD. View the chart live to track UDOW movements.

How to buy UDOW stock?

You can buy ProShares UltraPro Dow30 shares at the current price of 76.12. Orders are usually placed near 76.12 or 76.42, while 2212 and 0.48% show market activity. Follow UDOW updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into UDOW stock?

Investing in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 involves considering the yearly range 46.26 - 120.07 and current price 76.12. Many compare 5.52% and 31.11% before placing orders at 76.12 or 76.42. Explore the UDOW price chart live with daily changes.

What are ProShares UltraPro Dow30 stock highest prices?

The highest price of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 in the past year was 120.07. Within 46.26 - 120.07, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 75.61 helps spot resistance levels. Track ProShares UltraPro Dow30 performance using the live chart.

What are ProShares UltraPro Dow30 stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (UDOW) over the year was 46.26. Comparing it with the current 76.12 and 46.26 - 120.07 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch UDOW moves on the chart live for more details.

When did UDOW stock split?

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 75.61, and -23.60% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
75.18 76.37
Year Range
46.26 120.07
Previous Close
75.61
Open
75.76
Bid
76.12
Ask
76.42
Low
75.18
High
76.37
Volume
2.212 K
Daily Change
0.67%
Month Change
5.52%
6 Months Change
31.11%
Year Change
-23.60%
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