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UDOW: ProShares UltraPro Dow30
UDOW exchange rate has changed by 0.67% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 75.18 and at a high of 76.37.
Follow ProShares UltraPro Dow30 dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
UDOW News
- How The Iran War Could Trigger A Global Recession Hitting The U.S.
- Stagflation First, Disinflation Later
- Oil Spike Lifts Recession Risk, But Outlook Still Depends On Broader Conditions
- Tehran Defies U.S. As Conflict Escalates And Markets Reel
- Leveraged ETF Watchlist And Focus On SPXU History
- SDOW: Benefits And Risks Of The Leveraged Bear Dow Jones ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOW)
- Measuring UDOW’s Drift, And Leveraged ETF Watchlist
- Leveraged ETF Drift Watch List And Focus On SQQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)
- Above The Noise: Rethinking 2025 Narratives
- Real Income Continues To Rise
- Recession Risk Is Low, But Softer Labor Market Raises Red Flags
- UDOW: Benefits And Risks Of The 3x Leveraged Dow Jones ETF (NYSEARCA:UDOW)
- Leveraged ETF Watchlist And SPUU's Ongoing Drift
- Promised Recession… So Where Is It?
- Leveraged ETF Watchlist And Focus On SSO’s Decay (NYSEARCA:SSO)
- U.S. Recession Risk Is Still Low - Will It Last?
- September 2025 Commentary And Economic Outlook
- Introducing TMC Research’s Recession Probability Indicator
- Tails We Win, Heads You Lose': How The U.S. Has Managed To Avoid A Recession, For Now
- Weekly Market Pulse: The Sound Of Silence
- SPXU: Drifting In The Right Direction For Now
Frequently Asked Questions
What is UDOW stock price today?
ProShares UltraPro Dow30 stock is priced at 76.12 today. It trades within 75.18 - 76.37, yesterday's close was 75.61, and trading volume reached 2212. The live price chart of UDOW shows these updates.
Does ProShares UltraPro Dow30 stock pay dividends?
ProShares UltraPro Dow30 is currently valued at 76.12. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -23.60% and USD. View the chart live to track UDOW movements.
How to buy UDOW stock?
You can buy ProShares UltraPro Dow30 shares at the current price of 76.12. Orders are usually placed near 76.12 or 76.42, while 2212 and 0.48% show market activity. Follow UDOW updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into UDOW stock?
Investing in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 involves considering the yearly range 46.26 - 120.07 and current price 76.12. Many compare 5.52% and 31.11% before placing orders at 76.12 or 76.42. Explore the UDOW price chart live with daily changes.
What are ProShares UltraPro Dow30 stock highest prices?
The highest price of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 in the past year was 120.07. Within 46.26 - 120.07, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 75.61 helps spot resistance levels. Track ProShares UltraPro Dow30 performance using the live chart.
What are ProShares UltraPro Dow30 stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (UDOW) over the year was 46.26. Comparing it with the current 76.12 and 46.26 - 120.07 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch UDOW moves on the chart live for more details.
When did UDOW stock split?
ProShares UltraPro Dow30 has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 75.61, and -23.60% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 75.61
- Open
- 75.76
- Bid
- 76.12
- Ask
- 76.42
- Low
- 75.18
- High
- 76.37
- Volume
- 2.212 K
- Daily Change
- 0.67%
- Month Change
- 5.52%
- 6 Months Change
- 31.11%
- Year Change
- -23.60%