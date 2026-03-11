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UDIV: Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF
UDIV exchange rate has changed by 0.45% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 61.90 and at a high of 62.02.
Follow Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
UDIV News
- Global PMI Data Point To Sustained Manufacturing Spurt In July, Momentum Slows High Prices
- Behind The Index: How Only 1 In 8 Of 35,000 Stocks Makes It Into FTSE All-World Index
- Global Wealth Research - July 2026
- Demand For Consumer Services Has Been Volatile So Far In 2026 Due To Middle East War
- Global Market Perspectives Q3 2026: The New Exceptionalism
- Global Leading Indicators, June 2026 - Downturn Confirmed
- Global Growth Hits Highest Since February Amid Strengthening Service Sector Expansion
- Global PMI Shows Sustained Manufacturing Growth Surge, But Future Optimism Fades
- Global Exports Downturn Deepens In May As War Hits Trade In Services
- Consumer Service Providers Suffer Sharpest Hit Of All Business Sectors Since War Outbreak
- S&P Global Services PMI: Slower Expansion In May
- Markets Rally As IPO Momentum Builds
- Trump-Xi Summit 2026: Key Expectations And What Markets Are Watching
- CIO Weekly: Japan Shows Resilience
- Equity Outlook Q2 2026: Global Growth Holds Firm As Geopolitical Risk Simmers
- UDIV ETF: Robust Performance, Healthy Factor Mix, Worth Shortlisting (NYSEARCA:UDIV)
- Crisis In Transit: War’s Economic Fallout Is Only Beginning
- Capturing Consistent Return Streams In Capricious Equity Markets
- Global PMI Shows Manufacturing Resilience Tested Amid Surging Prices & Supply Chain Delays
- Global Manufacturers Report Safety Stock Building As War Stokes Supply And Price Concerns
- March Madness
- CIO Notebook: Fed Holds Steady As Inflation Fears Grow
- Steady Today, Uncertain Tomorrow: Iran War Tests U.S. Resilience
- Outlook For Global Economy As Middle East Conflict Creates A Critical 'Chokepoint'
Frequently Asked Questions
What is UDIV stock price today?
Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF stock is priced at 62.01 today. It trades within 61.90 - 62.02, yesterday's close was 61.73, and trading volume reached 13. The live price chart of UDIV shows these updates.
Does Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF stock pay dividends?
Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF is currently valued at 62.01. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 24.14% and USD. View the chart live to track UDIV movements.
How to buy UDIV stock?
You can buy Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF shares at the current price of 62.01. Orders are usually placed near 62.01 or 62.31, while 13 and 0.13% show market activity. Follow UDIV updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into UDIV stock?
Investing in Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF involves considering the yearly range 49.80 - 66.50 and current price 62.01. Many compare 2.90% and 14.88% before placing orders at 62.01 or 62.31. Explore the UDIV price chart live with daily changes.
What are Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF in the past year was 66.50. Within 49.80 - 66.50, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 61.73 helps spot resistance levels. Track Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (UDIV) over the year was 49.80. Comparing it with the current 62.01 and 49.80 - 66.50 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch UDIV moves on the chart live for more details.
When did UDIV stock split?
Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 61.73, and 24.14% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 61.73
- Open
- 61.93
- Bid
- 62.01
- Ask
- 62.31
- Low
- 61.90
- High
- 62.02
- Volume
- 13
- Daily Change
- 0.45%
- Month Change
- 2.90%
- 6 Months Change
- 14.88%
- Year Change
- 24.14%