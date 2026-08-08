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UDEC: Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - December
UDEC exchange rate has changed by 0.19% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 42.45 and at a high of 42.49.
Follow Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - December dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is UDEC stock price today?
Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - December stock is priced at 42.49 today. It trades within 42.45 - 42.49, yesterday's close was 42.41, and trading volume reached 45. The live price chart of UDEC shows these updates.
Does Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - December stock pay dividends?
Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - December is currently valued at 42.49. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 13.85% and USD. View the chart live to track UDEC movements.
How to buy UDEC stock?
You can buy Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - December shares at the current price of 42.49. Orders are usually placed near 42.49 or 42.79, while 45 and 0.02% show market activity. Follow UDEC updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into UDEC stock?
Investing in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - December involves considering the yearly range 37.15 - 42.49 and current price 42.49. Many compare 0.81% and 6.65% before placing orders at 42.49 or 42.79. Explore the UDEC price chart live with daily changes.
What are Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - December stock highest prices?
The highest price of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - December in the past year was 42.49. Within 37.15 - 42.49, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 42.41 helps spot resistance levels. Track Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - December performance using the live chart.
What are Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - December stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - December (UDEC) over the year was 37.15. Comparing it with the current 42.49 and 37.15 - 42.49 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch UDEC moves on the chart live for more details.
When did UDEC stock split?
Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - December has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 42.41, and 13.85% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 42.41
- Open
- 42.48
- Bid
- 42.49
- Ask
- 42.79
- Low
- 42.45
- High
- 42.49
- Volume
- 45
- Daily Change
- 0.19%
- Month Change
- 0.81%
- 6 Months Change
- 6.65%
- Year Change
- 13.85%