- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
UCYB: ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF
UCYB exchange rate has changed by 2.67% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 88.62 and at a high of 91.25.
Follow ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is UCYB stock price today?
ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock is priced at 88.67 today. It trades within 88.62 - 91.25, yesterday's close was 86.36, and trading volume reached 35. The live price chart of UCYB shows these updates.
Does ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock pay dividends?
ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF is currently valued at 88.67. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 58.23% and USD. View the chart live to track UCYB movements.
How to buy UCYB stock?
You can buy ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF shares at the current price of 88.67. Orders are usually placed near 88.67 or 88.97, while 35 and -1.41% show market activity. Follow UCYB updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into UCYB stock?
Investing in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF involves considering the yearly range 36.03 - 93.17 and current price 88.67. Many compare 8.54% and 122.90% before placing orders at 88.67 or 88.97. Explore the UCYB price chart live with daily changes.
What are ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the past year was 93.17. Within 36.03 - 93.17, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 86.36 helps spot resistance levels. Track ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF performance using the live chart.
What are ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (UCYB) over the year was 36.03. Comparing it with the current 88.67 and 36.03 - 93.17 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch UCYB moves on the chart live for more details.
When did UCYB stock split?
ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 86.36, and 58.23% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 86.36
- Open
- 89.94
- Bid
- 88.67
- Ask
- 88.97
- Low
- 88.62
- High
- 91.25
- Volume
- 35
- Daily Change
- 2.67%
- Month Change
- 8.54%
- 6 Months Change
- 122.90%
- Year Change
- 58.23%