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UCON: First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF
UCON exchange rate has changed by 0.16% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 24.67 and at a high of 24.76.
Follow First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is UCON stock price today?
First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF stock is priced at 24.71 today. It trades within 24.67 - 24.76, yesterday's close was 24.67, and trading volume reached 347. The live price chart of UCON shows these updates.
Does First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF stock pay dividends?
First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF is currently valued at 24.71. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -2.31% and USD. View the chart live to track UCON movements.
How to buy UCON stock?
You can buy First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF shares at the current price of 24.71. Orders are usually placed near 24.71 or 25.01, while 347 and -0.20% show market activity. Follow UCON updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into UCON stock?
Investing in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 23.72 - 25.48 and current price 24.71. Many compare 0.61% and -1.96% before placing orders at 24.71 or 25.01. Explore the UCON price chart live with daily changes.
What are First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the past year was 25.48. Within 23.72 - 25.48, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 24.67 helps spot resistance levels. Track First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF performance using the live chart.
What are First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) over the year was 23.72. Comparing it with the current 24.71 and 23.72 - 25.48 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch UCON moves on the chart live for more details.
When did UCON stock split?
First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 24.67, and -2.31% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 24.67
- Open
- 24.76
- Bid
- 24.71
- Ask
- 25.01
- Low
- 24.67
- High
- 24.76
- Volume
- 347
- Daily Change
- 0.16%
- Month Change
- 0.61%
- 6 Months Change
- -1.96%
- Year Change
- -2.31%