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UBT: ProShares Ultra 20+ Year Treasury
UBT exchange rate has changed by 0.74% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 15.00 and at a high of 15.08.
Follow ProShares Ultra 20+ Year Treasury dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
UBT News
- August Perspective
- Underlying Inflation Gauges: Trimming Noise Or Trimming Signal?
- Rate Hikes Are A Plus For Banks, With An Asterisk
- 4 Themes For Fixed Income: The Themes Driving Bond Markets
- Warsh Wants The Federal Reserve To Rethink The Rules
- Is The Angst Over AI Spending And Fed Inaction Warranted?
- The Market's Next Move Depends On More Than Earnings
- Why US-Japan Joint Intervention To Prop Up The Yen? Fear Of Treasury Yields Blowing Out.
- The Credit Market Lens: Still Buying America
- New Month Kicks Off On The Upside
- More Unbelievable
- Bonds In Your Portfolio: Why Ditching Them Is The Wrong Move
- CIO Weekly: The Rising Threat Of Real Yields
- Rates Spark: Rates Are Seeking New Levels To Settle
- Weekly Market Pulse: Warsh Is Off To A Good Start
- Treasury Yields Snapshot: July 31, 2026
- Red-Hot Inflation, (Inflation-Adjusted) Strong Domestic Private Sector Demand Marks Q2 GDP
- The Federal Reserve: A Question Of Credibility
- The Bond Vigilantes Come For Kevin
- A Swing And A Miss
- Why Markets May Be Second-Guessing The U.S. Fed
- The Resilient Rally: Can Markets Continue To Climb Amid Uncertainty?
- July FOMC Meeting: A Cautious Hold With Credibility Implications
- Chart Of The Day: The 'No Confidence' Trade - And What Comes Next
Frequently Asked Questions
What is UBT stock price today?
ProShares Ultra 20+ Year Treasury stock is priced at 15.07 today. It trades within 15.00 - 15.08, yesterday's close was 14.96, and trading volume reached 15. The live price chart of UBT shows these updates.
Does ProShares Ultra 20+ Year Treasury stock pay dividends?
ProShares Ultra 20+ Year Treasury is currently valued at 15.07. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -6.80% and USD. View the chart live to track UBT movements.
How to buy UBT stock?
You can buy ProShares Ultra 20+ Year Treasury shares at the current price of 15.07. Orders are usually placed near 15.07 or 15.37, while 15 and 0.40% show market activity. Follow UBT updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into UBT stock?
Investing in ProShares Ultra 20+ Year Treasury involves considering the yearly range 14.68 - 18.48 and current price 15.07. Many compare 1.14% and -15.10% before placing orders at 15.07 or 15.37. Explore the UBT price chart live with daily changes.
What are ProShares Ultra 20+ Year Treasury stock highest prices?
The highest price of ProShares Ultra 20+ Year Treasury in the past year was 18.48. Within 14.68 - 18.48, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 14.96 helps spot resistance levels. Track ProShares Ultra 20+ Year Treasury performance using the live chart.
What are ProShares Ultra 20+ Year Treasury stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of ProShares Ultra 20+ Year Treasury (UBT) over the year was 14.68. Comparing it with the current 15.07 and 14.68 - 18.48 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch UBT moves on the chart live for more details.
When did UBT stock split?
ProShares Ultra 20+ Year Treasury has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 14.96, and -6.80% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 14.96
- Open
- 15.01
- Bid
- 15.07
- Ask
- 15.37
- Low
- 15.00
- High
- 15.08
- Volume
- 15
- Daily Change
- 0.74%
- Month Change
- 1.14%
- 6 Months Change
- -15.10%
- Year Change
- -6.80%