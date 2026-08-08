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UBR: ProShares Ultra MSCI Brazil Capped
UBR exchange rate has changed by -2.75% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 30.36 and at a high of 30.82.
Follow ProShares Ultra MSCI Brazil Capped dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is UBR stock price today?
ProShares Ultra MSCI Brazil Capped stock is priced at 30.37 today. It trades within 30.36 - 30.82, yesterday's close was 31.23, and trading volume reached 10. The live price chart of UBR shows these updates.
Does ProShares Ultra MSCI Brazil Capped stock pay dividends?
ProShares Ultra MSCI Brazil Capped is currently valued at 30.37. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 41.39% and USD. View the chart live to track UBR movements.
How to buy UBR stock?
You can buy ProShares Ultra MSCI Brazil Capped shares at the current price of 30.37. Orders are usually placed near 30.37 or 30.67, while 10 and -1.46% show market activity. Follow UBR updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into UBR stock?
Investing in ProShares Ultra MSCI Brazil Capped involves considering the yearly range 20.95 - 43.88 and current price 30.37. Many compare -5.86% and -17.41% before placing orders at 30.37 or 30.67. Explore the UBR price chart live with daily changes.
What are ProShares Ultra MSCI Brazil Capped stock highest prices?
The highest price of ProShares Ultra MSCI Brazil Capped in the past year was 43.88. Within 20.95 - 43.88, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 31.23 helps spot resistance levels. Track ProShares Ultra MSCI Brazil Capped performance using the live chart.
What are ProShares Ultra MSCI Brazil Capped stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of ProShares Ultra MSCI Brazil Capped (UBR) over the year was 20.95. Comparing it with the current 30.37 and 20.95 - 43.88 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch UBR moves on the chart live for more details.
When did UBR stock split?
ProShares Ultra MSCI Brazil Capped has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 31.23, and 41.39% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 31.23
- Open
- 30.82
- Bid
- 30.37
- Ask
- 30.67
- Low
- 30.36
- High
- 30.82
- Volume
- 10
- Daily Change
- -2.75%
- Month Change
- -5.86%
- 6 Months Change
- -17.41%
- Year Change
- 41.39%