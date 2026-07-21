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UBOT: Direxion Daily Robotics, Artificial Intelligence & Automation I

25.07 USD 0.99 (4.11%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

UBOT exchange rate has changed by 4.11% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 24.78 and at a high of 25.07.

Follow Direxion Daily Robotics, Artificial Intelligence & Automation I dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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UBOT News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is UBOT stock price today?

Direxion Daily Robotics, Artificial Intelligence & Automation I stock is priced at 25.07 today. It trades within 24.78 - 25.07, yesterday's close was 24.08, and trading volume reached 45. The live price chart of UBOT shows these updates.

Does Direxion Daily Robotics, Artificial Intelligence & Automation I stock pay dividends?

Direxion Daily Robotics, Artificial Intelligence & Automation I is currently valued at 25.07. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 14.06% and USD. View the chart live to track UBOT movements.

How to buy UBOT stock?

You can buy Direxion Daily Robotics, Artificial Intelligence & Automation I shares at the current price of 25.07. Orders are usually placed near 25.07 or 25.37, while 45 and 0.32% show market activity. Follow UBOT updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into UBOT stock?

Investing in Direxion Daily Robotics, Artificial Intelligence & Automation I involves considering the yearly range 19.15 - 32.07 and current price 25.07. Many compare 10.78% and -8.20% before placing orders at 25.07 or 25.37. Explore the UBOT price chart live with daily changes.

What are Direxion Daily Robotics, Artificial Intelligence & Automation I stock highest prices?

The highest price of Direxion Daily Robotics, Artificial Intelligence & Automation I in the past year was 32.07. Within 19.15 - 32.07, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 24.08 helps spot resistance levels. Track Direxion Daily Robotics, Artificial Intelligence & Automation I performance using the live chart.

What are Direxion Daily Robotics, Artificial Intelligence & Automation I stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Direxion Daily Robotics, Artificial Intelligence & Automation I (UBOT) over the year was 19.15. Comparing it with the current 25.07 and 19.15 - 32.07 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch UBOT moves on the chart live for more details.

When did UBOT stock split?

Direxion Daily Robotics, Artificial Intelligence & Automation I has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 24.08, and 14.06% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
24.78 25.07
Year Range
19.15 32.07
Previous Close
24.08
Open
24.99
Bid
25.07
Ask
25.37
Low
24.78
High
25.07
Volume
45
Daily Change
4.11%
Month Change
10.78%
6 Months Change
-8.20%
Year Change
14.06%
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