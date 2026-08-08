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UBND: VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF
UBND exchange rate has changed by -0.33% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 21.39 and at a high of 21.43.
Follow VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is UBND stock price today?
VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF stock is priced at 21.41 today. It trades within 21.39 - 21.43, yesterday's close was 21.48, and trading volume reached 114. The live price chart of UBND shows these updates.
Does VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF stock pay dividends?
VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF is currently valued at 21.41. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -3.30% and USD. View the chart live to track UBND movements.
How to buy UBND stock?
You can buy VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF shares at the current price of 21.41. Orders are usually placed near 21.41 or 21.71, while 114 and -0.09% show market activity. Follow UBND updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into UBND stock?
Investing in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 21.35 - 22.25 and current price 21.41. Many compare 0.19% and -3.38% before placing orders at 21.41 or 21.71. Explore the UBND price chart live with daily changes.
What are VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF in the past year was 22.25. Within 21.35 - 22.25, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 21.48 helps spot resistance levels. Track VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF performance using the live chart.
What are VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (UBND) over the year was 21.35. Comparing it with the current 21.41 and 21.35 - 22.25 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch UBND moves on the chart live for more details.
When did UBND stock split?
VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 21.48, and -3.30% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 21.48
- Open
- 21.43
- Bid
- 21.41
- Ask
- 21.71
- Low
- 21.39
- High
- 21.43
- Volume
- 114
- Daily Change
- -0.33%
- Month Change
- 0.19%
- 6 Months Change
- -3.38%
- Year Change
- -3.30%