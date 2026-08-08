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UBEW: Roundhill ETF Trust - Roundhill UBER WeeklyPay ETF
UBEW exchange rate has changed by 6.85% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 27.35 and at a high of 27.70.
Follow Roundhill ETF Trust - Roundhill UBER WeeklyPay ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is UBEW stock price today?
Roundhill ETF Trust - Roundhill UBER WeeklyPay ETF stock is priced at 27.47 today. It trades within 27.35 - 27.70, yesterday's close was 25.71, and trading volume reached 23. The live price chart of UBEW shows these updates.
Does Roundhill ETF Trust - Roundhill UBER WeeklyPay ETF stock pay dividends?
Roundhill ETF Trust - Roundhill UBER WeeklyPay ETF is currently valued at 27.47. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -46.71% and USD. View the chart live to track UBEW movements.
How to buy UBEW stock?
You can buy Roundhill ETF Trust - Roundhill UBER WeeklyPay ETF shares at the current price of 27.47. Orders are usually placed near 27.47 or 27.77, while 23 and 0.44% show market activity. Follow UBEW updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into UBEW stock?
Investing in Roundhill ETF Trust - Roundhill UBER WeeklyPay ETF involves considering the yearly range 24.00 - 54.19 and current price 27.47. Many compare 6.23% and -18.90% before placing orders at 27.47 or 27.77. Explore the UBEW price chart live with daily changes.
What are Roundhill ETF Trust - Roundhill UBER WeeklyPay ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Roundhill ETF Trust - Roundhill UBER WeeklyPay ETF in the past year was 54.19. Within 24.00 - 54.19, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 25.71 helps spot resistance levels. Track Roundhill ETF Trust - Roundhill UBER WeeklyPay ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Roundhill ETF Trust - Roundhill UBER WeeklyPay ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Roundhill ETF Trust - Roundhill UBER WeeklyPay ETF (UBEW) over the year was 24.00. Comparing it with the current 27.47 and 24.00 - 54.19 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch UBEW moves on the chart live for more details.
When did UBEW stock split?
Roundhill ETF Trust - Roundhill UBER WeeklyPay ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 25.71, and -46.71% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 25.71
- Open
- 27.35
- Bid
- 27.47
- Ask
- 27.77
- Low
- 27.35
- High
- 27.70
- Volume
- 23
- Daily Change
- 6.85%
- Month Change
- 6.23%
- 6 Months Change
- -18.90%
- Year Change
- -46.71%