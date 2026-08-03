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UAUG: Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - August

43.03 USD 0.14 (0.33%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

UAUG exchange rate has changed by 0.33% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 42.92 and at a high of 43.04.

Follow Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - August dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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UAUG News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is UAUG stock price today?

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - August stock is priced at 43.03 today. It trades within 42.92 - 43.04, yesterday's close was 42.89, and trading volume reached 18. The live price chart of UAUG shows these updates.

Does Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - August stock pay dividends?

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - August is currently valued at 43.03. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 11.94% and USD. View the chart live to track UAUG movements.

How to buy UAUG stock?

You can buy Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - August shares at the current price of 43.03. Orders are usually placed near 43.03 or 43.33, while 18 and 0.26% show market activity. Follow UAUG updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into UAUG stock?

Investing in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - August involves considering the yearly range 38.44 - 43.18 and current price 43.03. Many compare 1.29% and 7.07% before placing orders at 43.03 or 43.33. Explore the UAUG price chart live with daily changes.

What are Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - August stock highest prices?

The highest price of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - August in the past year was 43.18. Within 38.44 - 43.18, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 42.89 helps spot resistance levels. Track Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - August performance using the live chart.

What are Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - August stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - August (UAUG) over the year was 38.44. Comparing it with the current 43.03 and 38.44 - 43.18 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch UAUG moves on the chart live for more details.

When did UAUG stock split?

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - August has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 42.89, and 11.94% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
42.92 43.04
Year Range
38.44 43.18
Previous Close
42.89
Open
42.92
Bid
43.03
Ask
43.33
Low
42.92
High
43.04
Volume
18
Daily Change
0.33%
Month Change
1.29%
6 Months Change
7.07%
Year Change
11.94%
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