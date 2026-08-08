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UAPR: Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - April
UAPR exchange rate has changed by 0.08% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 35.57 and at a high of 35.66.
Follow Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - April dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is UAPR stock price today?
Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - April stock is priced at 35.66 today. It trades within 35.57 - 35.66, yesterday's close was 35.63, and trading volume reached 11. The live price chart of UAPR shows these updates.
Does Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - April stock pay dividends?
Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - April is currently valued at 35.66. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 12.39% and USD. View the chart live to track UAPR movements.
How to buy UAPR stock?
You can buy Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - April shares at the current price of 35.66. Orders are usually placed near 35.66 or 35.96, while 11 and 0.20% show market activity. Follow UAPR updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into UAPR stock?
Investing in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - April involves considering the yearly range 31.71 - 35.66 and current price 35.66. Many compare 0.59% and 7.90% before placing orders at 35.66 or 35.96. Explore the UAPR price chart live with daily changes.
What are Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - April stock highest prices?
The highest price of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - April in the past year was 35.66. Within 31.71 - 35.66, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 35.63 helps spot resistance levels. Track Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - April performance using the live chart.
What are Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - April stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - April (UAPR) over the year was 31.71. Comparing it with the current 35.66 and 31.71 - 35.66 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch UAPR moves on the chart live for more details.
When did UAPR stock split?
Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - April has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 35.63, and 12.39% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 35.63
- Open
- 35.59
- Bid
- 35.66
- Ask
- 35.96
- Low
- 35.57
- High
- 35.66
- Volume
- 11
- Daily Change
- 0.08%
- Month Change
- 0.59%
- 6 Months Change
- 7.90%
- Year Change
- 12.39%