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TYLG: Global X Funds Global X Information Technology Covered Call & G
TYLG exchange rate has changed by 0.29% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 41.47 and at a high of 41.78.
Follow Global X Funds Global X Information Technology Covered Call & G dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is TYLG stock price today?
Global X Funds Global X Information Technology Covered Call & G stock is priced at 41.64 today. It trades within 41.47 - 41.78, yesterday's close was 41.52, and trading volume reached 23. The live price chart of TYLG shows these updates.
Does Global X Funds Global X Information Technology Covered Call & G stock pay dividends?
Global X Funds Global X Information Technology Covered Call & G is currently valued at 41.64. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 17.00% and USD. View the chart live to track TYLG movements.
How to buy TYLG stock?
You can buy Global X Funds Global X Information Technology Covered Call & G shares at the current price of 41.64. Orders are usually placed near 41.64 or 41.94, while 23 and 0.19% show market activity. Follow TYLG updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into TYLG stock?
Investing in Global X Funds Global X Information Technology Covered Call & G involves considering the yearly range 32.61 - 43.42 and current price 41.64. Many compare 4.78% and 19.19% before placing orders at 41.64 or 41.94. Explore the TYLG price chart live with daily changes.
What are Global X Funds Global X Information Technology Covered Call & G stock highest prices?
The highest price of Global X Funds Global X Information Technology Covered Call & G in the past year was 43.42. Within 32.61 - 43.42, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 41.52 helps spot resistance levels. Track Global X Funds Global X Information Technology Covered Call & G performance using the live chart.
What are Global X Funds Global X Information Technology Covered Call & G stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Global X Funds Global X Information Technology Covered Call & G (TYLG) over the year was 32.61. Comparing it with the current 41.64 and 32.61 - 43.42 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch TYLG moves on the chart live for more details.
When did TYLG stock split?
Global X Funds Global X Information Technology Covered Call & G has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 41.52, and 17.00% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 41.52
- Open
- 41.56
- Bid
- 41.64
- Ask
- 41.94
- Low
- 41.47
- High
- 41.78
- Volume
- 23
- Daily Change
- 0.29%
- Month Change
- 4.78%
- 6 Months Change
- 19.19%
- Year Change
- 17.00%