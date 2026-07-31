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TYD: Direxion Daily 10-Yr Treasury Bull 3x Shrs
TYD exchange rate has changed by 0.53% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 22.84 and at a high of 23.02.
Follow Direxion Daily 10-Yr Treasury Bull 3x Shrs dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
TYD News
- August Perspective
- Underlying Inflation Gauges: Trimming Noise Or Trimming Signal?
- Rate Hikes Are A Plus For Banks, With An Asterisk
- 4 Themes For Fixed Income: The Themes Driving Bond Markets
- Warsh Wants The Federal Reserve To Rethink The Rules
- Is The Angst Over AI Spending And Fed Inaction Warranted?
- The Market's Next Move Depends On More Than Earnings
- Why US-Japan Joint Intervention To Prop Up The Yen? Fear Of Treasury Yields Blowing Out.
- The Credit Market Lens: Still Buying America
- New Month Kicks Off On The Upside
- More Unbelievable
- Bonds In Your Portfolio: Why Ditching Them Is The Wrong Move
- CIO Weekly: The Rising Threat Of Real Yields
- Rates Spark: Rates Are Seeking New Levels To Settle
- Weekly Market Pulse: Warsh Is Off To A Good Start
- Treasury Yields Snapshot: July 31, 2026
- Red-Hot Inflation, (Inflation-Adjusted) Strong Domestic Private Sector Demand Marks Q2 GDP
- The Federal Reserve: A Question Of Credibility
- The Bond Vigilantes Come For Kevin
- A Swing And A Miss
- Why Markets May Be Second-Guessing The U.S. Fed
- The Resilient Rally: Can Markets Continue To Climb Amid Uncertainty?
- July FOMC Meeting: A Cautious Hold With Credibility Implications
- Chart Of The Day: The 'No Confidence' Trade - And What Comes Next
Frequently Asked Questions
What is TYD stock price today?
Direxion Daily 10-Yr Treasury Bull 3x Shrs stock is priced at 22.92 today. It trades within 22.84 - 23.02, yesterday's close was 22.80, and trading volume reached 32. The live price chart of TYD shows these updates.
Does Direxion Daily 10-Yr Treasury Bull 3x Shrs stock pay dividends?
Direxion Daily 10-Yr Treasury Bull 3x Shrs is currently valued at 22.92. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -9.51% and USD. View the chart live to track TYD movements.
How to buy TYD stock?
You can buy Direxion Daily 10-Yr Treasury Bull 3x Shrs shares at the current price of 22.92. Orders are usually placed near 22.92 or 23.22, while 32 and -0.43% show market activity. Follow TYD updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into TYD stock?
Investing in Direxion Daily 10-Yr Treasury Bull 3x Shrs involves considering the yearly range 22.39 - 26.86 and current price 22.92. Many compare 1.19% and -13.25% before placing orders at 22.92 or 23.22. Explore the TYD price chart live with daily changes.
What are Direxion Daily 10-Yr Treasury Bull 3x Shrs stock highest prices?
The highest price of Direxion Daily 10-Yr Treasury Bull 3x Shrs in the past year was 26.86. Within 22.39 - 26.86, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 22.80 helps spot resistance levels. Track Direxion Daily 10-Yr Treasury Bull 3x Shrs performance using the live chart.
What are Direxion Daily 10-Yr Treasury Bull 3x Shrs stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Direxion Daily 10-Yr Treasury Bull 3x Shrs (TYD) over the year was 22.39. Comparing it with the current 22.92 and 22.39 - 26.86 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch TYD moves on the chart live for more details.
When did TYD stock split?
Direxion Daily 10-Yr Treasury Bull 3x Shrs has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 22.80, and -9.51% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 22.80
- Open
- 23.02
- Bid
- 22.92
- Ask
- 23.22
- Low
- 22.84
- High
- 23.02
- Volume
- 32
- Daily Change
- 0.53%
- Month Change
- 1.19%
- 6 Months Change
- -13.25%
- Year Change
- -9.51%