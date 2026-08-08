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TYA: Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF
TYA exchange rate has changed by 0.49% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 12.37 and at a high of 12.42.
Follow Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is TYA stock price today?
Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF stock is priced at 12.39 today. It trades within 12.37 - 12.42, yesterday's close was 12.33, and trading volume reached 12. The live price chart of TYA shows these updates.
Does Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF stock pay dividends?
Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF is currently valued at 12.39. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -9.83% and USD. View the chart live to track TYA movements.
How to buy TYA stock?
You can buy Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF shares at the current price of 12.39. Orders are usually placed near 12.39 or 12.69, while 12 and -0.24% show market activity. Follow TYA updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into TYA stock?
Investing in Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF involves considering the yearly range 12.15 - 14.09 and current price 12.39. Many compare 0.98% and -10.54% before placing orders at 12.39 or 12.69. Explore the TYA price chart live with daily changes.
What are Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the past year was 14.09. Within 12.15 - 14.09, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 12.33 helps spot resistance levels. Track Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (TYA) over the year was 12.15. Comparing it with the current 12.39 and 12.15 - 14.09 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch TYA moves on the chart live for more details.
When did TYA stock split?
Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 12.33, and -9.83% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 12.33
- Open
- 12.42
- Bid
- 12.39
- Ask
- 12.69
- Low
- 12.37
- High
- 12.42
- Volume
- 12
- Daily Change
- 0.49%
- Month Change
- 0.98%
- 6 Months Change
- -10.54%
- Year Change
- -9.83%