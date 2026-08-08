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TXXS: 21Shares 2x Long Sui ETF
TXXS exchange rate has changed by -0.99% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 18.72 and at a high of 19.27.
Follow 21Shares 2x Long Sui ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is TXXS stock price today?
21Shares 2x Long Sui ETF stock is priced at 19.01 today. It trades within 18.72 - 19.27, yesterday's close was 19.20, and trading volume reached 21. The live price chart of TXXS shows these updates.
Does 21Shares 2x Long Sui ETF stock pay dividends?
21Shares 2x Long Sui ETF is currently valued at 19.01. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -26.63% and USD. View the chart live to track TXXS movements.
How to buy TXXS stock?
You can buy 21Shares 2x Long Sui ETF shares at the current price of 19.01. Orders are usually placed near 19.01 or 19.31, while 21 and -0.26% show market activity. Follow TXXS updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into TXXS stock?
Investing in 21Shares 2x Long Sui ETF involves considering the yearly range 1.83 - 30.70 and current price 19.01. Many compare -3.94% and 307.94% before placing orders at 19.01 or 19.31. Explore the TXXS price chart live with daily changes.
What are 21Shares 2x Long Sui ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of 21Shares 2x Long Sui ETF in the past year was 30.70. Within 1.83 - 30.70, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 19.20 helps spot resistance levels. Track 21Shares 2x Long Sui ETF performance using the live chart.
What are 21Shares 2x Long Sui ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of 21Shares 2x Long Sui ETF (TXXS) over the year was 1.83. Comparing it with the current 19.01 and 1.83 - 30.70 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch TXXS moves on the chart live for more details.
When did TXXS stock split?
21Shares 2x Long Sui ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 19.20, and -26.63% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 19.20
- Open
- 19.06
- Bid
- 19.01
- Ask
- 19.31
- Low
- 18.72
- High
- 19.27
- Volume
- 21
- Daily Change
- -0.99%
- Month Change
- -3.94%
- 6 Months Change
- 307.94%
- Year Change
- -26.63%