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TXUE: Thornburg International Equity ETF
TXUE exchange rate has changed by 0.69% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 36.57 and at a high of 36.74.
Follow Thornburg International Equity ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is TXUE stock price today?
Thornburg International Equity ETF stock is priced at 36.68 today. It trades within 36.57 - 36.74, yesterday's close was 36.43, and trading volume reached 55. The live price chart of TXUE shows these updates.
Does Thornburg International Equity ETF stock pay dividends?
Thornburg International Equity ETF is currently valued at 36.68. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 7.85% and USD. View the chart live to track TXUE movements.
How to buy TXUE stock?
You can buy Thornburg International Equity ETF shares at the current price of 36.68. Orders are usually placed near 36.68 or 36.98, while 55 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow TXUE updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into TXUE stock?
Investing in Thornburg International Equity ETF involves considering the yearly range 31.01 - 36.74 and current price 36.68. Many compare 1.89% and 7.72% before placing orders at 36.68 or 36.98. Explore the TXUE price chart live with daily changes.
What are Thornburg International Equity ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Thornburg International Equity ETF in the past year was 36.74. Within 31.01 - 36.74, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 36.43 helps spot resistance levels. Track Thornburg International Equity ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Thornburg International Equity ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Thornburg International Equity ETF (TXUE) over the year was 31.01. Comparing it with the current 36.68 and 31.01 - 36.74 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch TXUE moves on the chart live for more details.
When did TXUE stock split?
Thornburg International Equity ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 36.43, and 7.85% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 36.43
- Open
- 36.68
- Bid
- 36.68
- Ask
- 36.98
- Low
- 36.57
- High
- 36.74
- Volume
- 55
- Daily Change
- 0.69%
- Month Change
- 1.89%
- 6 Months Change
- 7.72%
- Year Change
- 7.85%