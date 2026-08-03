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TXS: Texas Capital Funds Trust Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF
TXS exchange rate has changed by 0.72% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 41.79 and at a high of 41.88.
Follow Texas Capital Funds Trust Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
TXS News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is TXS stock price today?
Texas Capital Funds Trust Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF stock is priced at 41.79 today. It trades within 41.79 - 41.88, yesterday's close was 41.49, and trading volume reached 2. The live price chart of TXS shows these updates.
Does Texas Capital Funds Trust Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF stock pay dividends?
Texas Capital Funds Trust Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF is currently valued at 41.79. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 7.68% and USD. View the chart live to track TXS movements.
How to buy TXS stock?
You can buy Texas Capital Funds Trust Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF shares at the current price of 41.79. Orders are usually placed near 41.79 or 42.09, while 2 and -0.21% show market activity. Follow TXS updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into TXS stock?
Investing in Texas Capital Funds Trust Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF involves considering the yearly range 36.80 - 41.88 and current price 41.79. Many compare 1.14% and 7.29% before placing orders at 41.79 or 42.09. Explore the TXS price chart live with daily changes.
What are Texas Capital Funds Trust Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Texas Capital Funds Trust Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF in the past year was 41.88. Within 36.80 - 41.88, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 41.49 helps spot resistance levels. Track Texas Capital Funds Trust Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Texas Capital Funds Trust Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Texas Capital Funds Trust Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF (TXS) over the year was 36.80. Comparing it with the current 41.79 and 36.80 - 41.88 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch TXS moves on the chart live for more details.
When did TXS stock split?
Texas Capital Funds Trust Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 41.49, and 7.68% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 41.49
- Open
- 41.88
- Bid
- 41.79
- Ask
- 42.09
- Low
- 41.79
- High
- 41.88
- Volume
- 2
- Daily Change
- 0.72%
- Month Change
- 1.14%
- 6 Months Change
- 7.29%
- Year Change
- 7.68%