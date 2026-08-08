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TXBC: 21Shares FTSE Crypto 10 ex-BTC
TXBC exchange rate has changed by -0.45% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 13.17 and at a high of 13.17.
Follow 21Shares FTSE Crypto 10 ex-BTC dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is TXBC stock price today?
21Shares FTSE Crypto 10 ex-BTC stock is priced at 13.17 today. It trades within 13.17 - 13.17, yesterday's close was 13.23, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of TXBC shows these updates.
Does 21Shares FTSE Crypto 10 ex-BTC stock pay dividends?
21Shares FTSE Crypto 10 ex-BTC is currently valued at 13.17. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -42.94% and USD. View the chart live to track TXBC movements.
How to buy TXBC stock?
You can buy 21Shares FTSE Crypto 10 ex-BTC shares at the current price of 13.17. Orders are usually placed near 13.17 or 13.47, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow TXBC updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into TXBC stock?
Investing in 21Shares FTSE Crypto 10 ex-BTC involves considering the yearly range 11.68 - 24.02 and current price 13.17. Many compare 1.39% and -13.35% before placing orders at 13.17 or 13.47. Explore the TXBC price chart live with daily changes.
What are 21Shares FTSE Crypto 10 ex-BTC stock highest prices?
The highest price of 21Shares FTSE Crypto 10 ex-BTC in the past year was 24.02. Within 11.68 - 24.02, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 13.23 helps spot resistance levels. Track 21Shares FTSE Crypto 10 ex-BTC performance using the live chart.
What are 21Shares FTSE Crypto 10 ex-BTC stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of 21Shares FTSE Crypto 10 ex-BTC (TXBC) over the year was 11.68. Comparing it with the current 13.17 and 11.68 - 24.02 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch TXBC moves on the chart live for more details.
When did TXBC stock split?
21Shares FTSE Crypto 10 ex-BTC has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 13.23, and -42.94% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 13.23
- Open
- 13.17
- Bid
- 13.17
- Ask
- 13.47
- Low
- 13.17
- High
- 13.17
- Volume
- 1
- Daily Change
- -0.45%
- Month Change
- 1.39%
- 6 Months Change
- -13.35%
- Year Change
- -42.94%