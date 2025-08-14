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TWM: ProShares UltraShort Russell2000
TWM exchange rate has changed by -2.04% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 20.55 and at a high of 20.86.
Follow ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
TWM News
- How The Iran War Could Trigger A Global Recession Hitting The U.S.
- Stagflation First, Disinflation Later
- Oil Spike Lifts Recession Risk, But Outlook Still Depends On Broader Conditions
- Tehran Defies U.S. As Conflict Escalates And Markets Reel
- Above The Noise: Rethinking 2025 Narratives
- Real Income Continues To Rise
- Recession Risk Is Low, But Softer Labor Market Raises Red Flags
- Earnings call transcript: Tidewater Midstream Q3 2025 reveals net loss
- Promised Recession… So Where Is It?
- U.S. Recession Risk Is Still Low - Will It Last?
- September 2025 Commentary And Economic Outlook
- Introducing TMC Research’s Recession Probability Indicator
- Tails We Win, Heads You Lose': How The U.S. Has Managed To Avoid A Recession, For Now
- Weekly Market Pulse: The Sound Of Silence
- Earnings call transcript: Tidewater Midstream’s Q2 2025 results disappoint
Frequently Asked Questions
What is TWM stock price today?
ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 stock is priced at 20.62 today. It trades within 20.55 - 20.86, yesterday's close was 21.05, and trading volume reached 581. The live price chart of TWM shows these updates.
Does ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 stock pay dividends?
ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 is currently valued at 20.62. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -26.72% and USD. View the chart live to track TWM movements.
How to buy TWM stock?
You can buy ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 shares at the current price of 20.62. Orders are usually placed near 20.62 or 20.92, while 581 and -0.67% show market activity. Follow TWM updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into TWM stock?
Investing in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 involves considering the yearly range 20.37 - 33.51 and current price 20.62. Many compare -5.89% and -29.29% before placing orders at 20.62 or 20.92. Explore the TWM price chart live with daily changes.
What are ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 stock highest prices?
The highest price of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 in the past year was 33.51. Within 20.37 - 33.51, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 21.05 helps spot resistance levels. Track ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 performance using the live chart.
What are ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (TWM) over the year was 20.37. Comparing it with the current 20.62 and 20.37 - 33.51 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch TWM moves on the chart live for more details.
When did TWM stock split?
ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 21.05, and -26.72% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 21.05
- Open
- 20.76
- Bid
- 20.62
- Ask
- 20.92
- Low
- 20.55
- High
- 20.86
- Volume
- 581
- Daily Change
- -2.04%
- Month Change
- -5.89%
- 6 Months Change
- -29.29%
- Year Change
- -26.72%