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TUSB: Thrivent Ultra Short Bond ETF
TUSB exchange rate has changed by 0.06% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 50.44 and at a high of 50.47.
Follow Thrivent Ultra Short Bond ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is TUSB stock price today?
Thrivent Ultra Short Bond ETF stock is priced at 50.46 today. It trades within 50.44 - 50.47, yesterday's close was 50.43, and trading volume reached 21. The live price chart of TUSB shows these updates.
Does Thrivent Ultra Short Bond ETF stock pay dividends?
Thrivent Ultra Short Bond ETF is currently valued at 50.46. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -0.13% and USD. View the chart live to track TUSB movements.
How to buy TUSB stock?
You can buy Thrivent Ultra Short Bond ETF shares at the current price of 50.46. Orders are usually placed near 50.46 or 50.76, while 21 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow TUSB updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into TUSB stock?
Investing in Thrivent Ultra Short Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 50.05 - 55.23 and current price 50.46. Many compare 0.06% and 0.15% before placing orders at 50.46 or 50.76. Explore the TUSB price chart live with daily changes.
What are Thrivent Ultra Short Bond ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Thrivent Ultra Short Bond ETF in the past year was 55.23. Within 50.05 - 55.23, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 50.43 helps spot resistance levels. Track Thrivent Ultra Short Bond ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Thrivent Ultra Short Bond ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Thrivent Ultra Short Bond ETF (TUSB) over the year was 50.05. Comparing it with the current 50.46 and 50.05 - 55.23 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch TUSB moves on the chart live for more details.
When did TUSB stock split?
Thrivent Ultra Short Bond ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 50.43, and -0.13% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 50.43
- Open
- 50.46
- Bid
- 50.46
- Ask
- 50.76
- Low
- 50.44
- High
- 50.47
- Volume
- 21
- Daily Change
- 0.06%
- Month Change
- 0.06%
- 6 Months Change
- 0.15%
- Year Change
- -0.13%