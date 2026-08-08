- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
TULP: Bloomia Holdings Inc
TULP exchange rate has changed by -1.16% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 3.41 and at a high of 3.41.
Follow Bloomia Holdings Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is TULP stock price today?
Bloomia Holdings Inc stock is priced at 3.41 today. It trades within 3.41 - 3.41, yesterday's close was 3.45, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of TULP shows these updates.
Does Bloomia Holdings Inc stock pay dividends?
Bloomia Holdings Inc is currently valued at 3.41. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -33.40% and USD. View the chart live to track TULP movements.
How to buy TULP stock?
You can buy Bloomia Holdings Inc shares at the current price of 3.41. Orders are usually placed near 3.41 or 3.71, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow TULP updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into TULP stock?
Investing in Bloomia Holdings Inc involves considering the yearly range 3.11 - 5.12 and current price 3.41. Many compare 3.96% and -12.34% before placing orders at 3.41 or 3.71. Explore the TULP price chart live with daily changes.
What are Bloomia Holdings Inc stock highest prices?
The highest price of Bloomia Holdings Inc in the past year was 5.12. Within 3.11 - 5.12, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 3.45 helps spot resistance levels. Track Bloomia Holdings Inc performance using the live chart.
What are Bloomia Holdings Inc stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Bloomia Holdings Inc (TULP) over the year was 3.11. Comparing it with the current 3.41 and 3.11 - 5.12 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch TULP moves on the chart live for more details.
When did TULP stock split?
Bloomia Holdings Inc has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 3.45, and -33.40% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 3.45
- Open
- 3.41
- Bid
- 3.41
- Ask
- 3.71
- Low
- 3.41
- High
- 3.41
- Volume
- 1
- Daily Change
- -1.16%
- Month Change
- 3.96%
- 6 Months Change
- -12.34%
- Year Change
- -33.40%