- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
TUGN: STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF
TUGN exchange rate has changed by 0.87% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 27.71 and at a high of 28.10.
Follow STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is TUGN stock price today?
STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF stock is priced at 27.90 today. It trades within 27.71 - 28.10, yesterday's close was 27.66, and trading volume reached 68. The live price chart of TUGN shows these updates.
Does STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF stock pay dividends?
STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF is currently valued at 27.90. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 13.05% and USD. View the chart live to track TUGN movements.
How to buy TUGN stock?
You can buy STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF shares at the current price of 27.90. Orders are usually placed near 27.90 or 28.20, while 68 and -0.71% show market activity. Follow TUGN updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into TUGN stock?
Investing in STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF involves considering the yearly range 22.12 - 29.08 and current price 27.90. Many compare 3.87% and 15.77% before placing orders at 27.90 or 28.20. Explore the TUGN price chart live with daily changes.
What are STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF in the past year was 29.08. Within 22.12 - 29.08, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 27.66 helps spot resistance levels. Track STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF performance using the live chart.
What are STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (TUGN) over the year was 22.12. Comparing it with the current 27.90 and 22.12 - 29.08 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch TUGN moves on the chart live for more details.
When did TUGN stock split?
STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 27.66, and 13.05% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 27.66
- Open
- 28.10
- Bid
- 27.90
- Ask
- 28.20
- Low
- 27.71
- High
- 28.10
- Volume
- 68
- Daily Change
- 0.87%
- Month Change
- 3.87%
- 6 Months Change
- 15.77%
- Year Change
- 13.05%