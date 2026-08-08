- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
TUG: STF Tactical Growth ETF
TUG exchange rate has changed by 1.29% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 46.98 and at a high of 47.12.
Follow STF Tactical Growth ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is TUG stock price today?
STF Tactical Growth ETF stock is priced at 47.12 today. It trades within 46.98 - 47.12, yesterday's close was 46.52, and trading volume reached 2. The live price chart of TUG shows these updates.
Does STF Tactical Growth ETF stock pay dividends?
STF Tactical Growth ETF is currently valued at 47.12. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 28.36% and USD. View the chart live to track TUG movements.
How to buy TUG stock?
You can buy STF Tactical Growth ETF shares at the current price of 47.12. Orders are usually placed near 47.12 or 47.42, while 2 and 0.30% show market activity. Follow TUG updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into TUG stock?
Investing in STF Tactical Growth ETF involves considering the yearly range 35.93 - 47.77 and current price 47.12. Many compare 3.08% and 20.98% before placing orders at 47.12 or 47.42. Explore the TUG price chart live with daily changes.
What are STF Tactical Growth ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of STF Tactical Growth ETF in the past year was 47.77. Within 35.93 - 47.77, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 46.52 helps spot resistance levels. Track STF Tactical Growth ETF performance using the live chart.
What are STF Tactical Growth ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of STF Tactical Growth ETF (TUG) over the year was 35.93. Comparing it with the current 47.12 and 35.93 - 47.77 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch TUG moves on the chart live for more details.
When did TUG stock split?
STF Tactical Growth ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 46.52, and 28.36% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 46.52
- Open
- 46.98
- Bid
- 47.12
- Ask
- 47.42
- Low
- 46.98
- High
- 47.12
- Volume
- 2
- Daily Change
- 1.29%
- Month Change
- 3.08%
- 6 Months Change
- 20.98%
- Year Change
- 28.36%