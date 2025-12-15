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TUA: Simplify Exchange Traded Funds Simplify Short Term Treasury Fut
TUA exchange rate has changed by 0.54% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 20.36 and at a high of 20.42.
Follow Simplify Exchange Traded Funds Simplify Short Term Treasury Fut dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
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- M30
- H1
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- D1
- W1
- MN
TUA News
- The Market's Next Move Depends On More Than Earnings
- Rates Spark: Hike Temptation
- Japan Bonds Tell Global Repricing Story
- Monthly Macro Monitor: Careful What You Wish For
- Closing The Curtain On Rate Cuts
- U.S. Money Markets: Circumstances Augur For Terming Out
- The Fed Balance Sheet Increases By $31B In June
- Columbia Threadneedle Fixed-Income Monitor: June 2026
- S&P 500 Earnings Growth Tempered With One-Time Gains And The Treasury Yield Curve
- Record U.S. Stocks: Disconnect Or Not?
- Persistent Inflation Constrains Policy
- Global Wealth Research - April 2026
- Ceasefire Brings Relief, But Outlooks Remain Complex
- How Does Debt Move Through The Global Financial System?
- Income Investing In 2026: Balancing Bonds, Small Caps, And MLPs
- U.S. Government Adds $481B In Debt In 3 Months
- Monthly Macro Monitor: Plus ça Change
- Markets Prepare For New Fed Era Amid Change In Leadership
- Global Rates Begin To Diverge
- 2026 Cumberland Advisors Markets Outlook
- Trump Just Bypassed The Fed
- Monthly Macro Monitor: No Change
- The Answer To The Curve Steepener: Active/Passive Barbell
- U.S. Rates: How Low Can They Go?
Frequently Asked Questions
What is TUA stock price today?
Simplify Exchange Traded Funds Simplify Short Term Treasury Fut stock is priced at 20.39 today. It trades within 20.36 - 20.42, yesterday's close was 20.28, and trading volume reached 78. The live price chart of TUA shows these updates.
Does Simplify Exchange Traded Funds Simplify Short Term Treasury Fut stock pay dividends?
Simplify Exchange Traded Funds Simplify Short Term Treasury Fut is currently valued at 20.39. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -6.98% and USD. View the chart live to track TUA movements.
How to buy TUA stock?
You can buy Simplify Exchange Traded Funds Simplify Short Term Treasury Fut shares at the current price of 20.39. Orders are usually placed near 20.39 or 20.69, while 78 and -0.15% show market activity. Follow TUA updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into TUA stock?
Investing in Simplify Exchange Traded Funds Simplify Short Term Treasury Fut involves considering the yearly range 20.04 - 22.07 and current price 20.39. Many compare 0.59% and -7.06% before placing orders at 20.39 or 20.69. Explore the TUA price chart live with daily changes.
What are Simplify Exchange Traded Funds Simplify Short Term Treasury Fut stock highest prices?
The highest price of Simplify Exchange Traded Funds Simplify Short Term Treasury Fut in the past year was 22.07. Within 20.04 - 22.07, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 20.28 helps spot resistance levels. Track Simplify Exchange Traded Funds Simplify Short Term Treasury Fut performance using the live chart.
What are Simplify Exchange Traded Funds Simplify Short Term Treasury Fut stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Simplify Exchange Traded Funds Simplify Short Term Treasury Fut (TUA) over the year was 20.04. Comparing it with the current 20.39 and 20.04 - 22.07 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch TUA moves on the chart live for more details.
When did TUA stock split?
Simplify Exchange Traded Funds Simplify Short Term Treasury Fut has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 20.28, and -6.98% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 20.28
- Open
- 20.42
- Bid
- 20.39
- Ask
- 20.69
- Low
- 20.36
- High
- 20.42
- Volume
- 78
- Daily Change
- 0.54%
- Month Change
- 0.59%
- 6 Months Change
- -7.06%
- Year Change
- -6.98%