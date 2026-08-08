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TTXU: Direxion Daily Technology Top 5 Bull 2X ETF
TTXU exchange rate has changed by 1.64% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 34.74 and at a high of 35.42.
Follow Direxion Daily Technology Top 5 Bull 2X ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is TTXU stock price today?
Direxion Daily Technology Top 5 Bull 2X ETF stock is priced at 35.32 today. It trades within 34.74 - 35.42, yesterday's close was 34.75, and trading volume reached 32. The live price chart of TTXU shows these updates.
Does Direxion Daily Technology Top 5 Bull 2X ETF stock pay dividends?
Direxion Daily Technology Top 5 Bull 2X ETF is currently valued at 35.32. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 38.73% and USD. View the chart live to track TTXU movements.
How to buy TTXU stock?
You can buy Direxion Daily Technology Top 5 Bull 2X ETF shares at the current price of 35.32. Orders are usually placed near 35.32 or 35.62, while 32 and -0.28% show market activity. Follow TTXU updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into TTXU stock?
Investing in Direxion Daily Technology Top 5 Bull 2X ETF involves considering the yearly range 13.22 - 38.19 and current price 35.32. Many compare 16.80% and 116.02% before placing orders at 35.32 or 35.62. Explore the TTXU price chart live with daily changes.
What are Direxion Daily Technology Top 5 Bull 2X ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Direxion Daily Technology Top 5 Bull 2X ETF in the past year was 38.19. Within 13.22 - 38.19, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 34.75 helps spot resistance levels. Track Direxion Daily Technology Top 5 Bull 2X ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Direxion Daily Technology Top 5 Bull 2X ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Direxion Daily Technology Top 5 Bull 2X ETF (TTXU) over the year was 13.22. Comparing it with the current 35.32 and 13.22 - 38.19 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch TTXU moves on the chart live for more details.
When did TTXU stock split?
Direxion Daily Technology Top 5 Bull 2X ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 34.75, and 38.73% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 34.75
- Open
- 35.42
- Bid
- 35.32
- Ask
- 35.62
- Low
- 34.74
- High
- 35.42
- Volume
- 32
- Daily Change
- 1.64%
- Month Change
- 16.80%
- 6 Months Change
- 116.02%
- Year Change
- 38.73%