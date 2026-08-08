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TTOP: 21Shares FTSE Crypto 10 Index E
TTOP exchange rate has changed by -2.02% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 15.01 and at a high of 15.01.
Follow 21Shares FTSE Crypto 10 Index E dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is TTOP stock price today?
21Shares FTSE Crypto 10 Index E stock is priced at 15.01 today. It trades within 15.01 - 15.01, yesterday's close was 15.32, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of TTOP shows these updates.
Does 21Shares FTSE Crypto 10 Index E stock pay dividends?
21Shares FTSE Crypto 10 Index E is currently valued at 15.01. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -40.03% and USD. View the chart live to track TTOP movements.
How to buy TTOP stock?
You can buy 21Shares FTSE Crypto 10 Index E shares at the current price of 15.01. Orders are usually placed near 15.01 or 15.31, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow TTOP updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into TTOP stock?
Investing in 21Shares FTSE Crypto 10 Index E involves considering the yearly range 13.94 - 25.55 and current price 15.01. Many compare 7.14% and -20.33% before placing orders at 15.01 or 15.31. Explore the TTOP price chart live with daily changes.
What are 21Shares FTSE Crypto 10 Index E stock highest prices?
The highest price of 21Shares FTSE Crypto 10 Index E in the past year was 25.55. Within 13.94 - 25.55, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 15.32 helps spot resistance levels. Track 21Shares FTSE Crypto 10 Index E performance using the live chart.
What are 21Shares FTSE Crypto 10 Index E stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of 21Shares FTSE Crypto 10 Index E (TTOP) over the year was 13.94. Comparing it with the current 15.01 and 13.94 - 25.55 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch TTOP moves on the chart live for more details.
When did TTOP stock split?
21Shares FTSE Crypto 10 Index E has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 15.32, and -40.03% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 15.32
- Open
- 15.01
- Bid
- 15.01
- Ask
- 15.31
- Low
- 15.01
- High
- 15.01
- Volume
- 1
- Daily Change
- -2.02%
- Month Change
- 7.14%
- 6 Months Change
- -20.33%
- Year Change
- -40.03%