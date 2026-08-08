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TTEQ: T. Rowe Price Technology ETF
TTEQ exchange rate has changed by 1.87% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 41.41 and at a high of 42.07.
Follow T. Rowe Price Technology ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is TTEQ stock price today?
T. Rowe Price Technology ETF stock is priced at 42.00 today. It trades within 41.41 - 42.07, yesterday's close was 41.23, and trading volume reached 166. The live price chart of TTEQ shows these updates.
Does T. Rowe Price Technology ETF stock pay dividends?
T. Rowe Price Technology ETF is currently valued at 42.00. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 31.37% and USD. View the chart live to track TTEQ movements.
How to buy TTEQ stock?
You can buy T. Rowe Price Technology ETF shares at the current price of 42.00. Orders are usually placed near 42.00 or 42.30, while 166 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow TTEQ updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into TTEQ stock?
Investing in T. Rowe Price Technology ETF involves considering the yearly range 28.69 - 45.76 and current price 42.00. Many compare 7.03% and 33.76% before placing orders at 42.00 or 42.30. Explore the TTEQ price chart live with daily changes.
What are T. Rowe Price Technology ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of T. Rowe Price Technology ETF in the past year was 45.76. Within 28.69 - 45.76, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 41.23 helps spot resistance levels. Track T. Rowe Price Technology ETF performance using the live chart.
What are T. Rowe Price Technology ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of T. Rowe Price Technology ETF (TTEQ) over the year was 28.69. Comparing it with the current 42.00 and 28.69 - 45.76 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch TTEQ moves on the chart live for more details.
When did TTEQ stock split?
T. Rowe Price Technology ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 41.23, and 31.37% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 41.23
- Open
- 42.00
- Bid
- 42.00
- Ask
- 42.30
- Low
- 41.41
- High
- 42.07
- Volume
- 166
- Daily Change
- 1.87%
- Month Change
- 7.03%
- 6 Months Change
- 33.76%
- Year Change
- 31.37%