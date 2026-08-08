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TSYX: TSPY Lift ETF
TSYX exchange rate has changed by 0.76% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 23.69 and at a high of 23.85.
Follow TSPY Lift ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is TSYX stock price today?
TSPY Lift ETF stock is priced at 23.83 today. It trades within 23.69 - 23.85, yesterday's close was 23.65, and trading volume reached 22. The live price chart of TSYX shows these updates.
Does TSPY Lift ETF stock pay dividends?
TSPY Lift ETF is currently valued at 23.83. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -0.71% and USD. View the chart live to track TSYX movements.
How to buy TSYX stock?
You can buy TSPY Lift ETF shares at the current price of 23.83. Orders are usually placed near 23.83 or 24.13, while 22 and 0.46% show market activity. Follow TSYX updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into TSYX stock?
Investing in TSPY Lift ETF involves considering the yearly range 20.20 - 24.99 and current price 23.83. Many compare 2.72% and 3.29% before placing orders at 23.83 or 24.13. Explore the TSYX price chart live with daily changes.
What are TSPY Lift ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of TSPY Lift ETF in the past year was 24.99. Within 20.20 - 24.99, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 23.65 helps spot resistance levels. Track TSPY Lift ETF performance using the live chart.
What are TSPY Lift ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of TSPY Lift ETF (TSYX) over the year was 20.20. Comparing it with the current 23.83 and 20.20 - 24.99 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch TSYX moves on the chart live for more details.
When did TSYX stock split?
TSPY Lift ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 23.65, and -0.71% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 23.65
- Open
- 23.72
- Bid
- 23.83
- Ask
- 24.13
- Low
- 23.69
- High
- 23.85
- Volume
- 22
- Daily Change
- 0.76%
- Month Change
- 2.72%
- 6 Months Change
- 3.29%
- Year Change
- -0.71%